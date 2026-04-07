Iran War: India Issues Emergency Caution For Indians In Iran, Helpline Numbers

Tehran: The Indian Embassy in Tehran issued an urgent security advisory on Tuesday, instructing all Indian nationals currently in Iran to remain indoors for the next 48 hours. This directive comes as regional tensions escalate following a stern warning from US President Donald Trump, who cautioned that "a whole civilisation will die" should Tehran fail to negotiate a new agreement, which includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

In response to the deteriorating security environment, the diplomatic mission has outlined specific safety protocols for its citizens. In the advisory, the embassy said, "Indian nationals who are still in Iran must stay where they are for the next 48 hours, avoiding all electric and military installations and upper floors of multi-storey buildings, remaining indoors, and coordinating any highway movement strictly with the embassy."

The embassy has also provided clear instructions for those staying in temporary accommodation. "Those in embassy-hired hotels should stay put indoors while maintaining regular contact with on-site embassy teams," the embassy said, adding that "all are requested to monitor official updates closely".

To ensure the safety of the Indian community during this critical window, the mission has further established dedicated communication channels and put out some emergency phone numbers for immediate assistance. Simultaneously, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi confirmed on Tuesday that it has facilitated the movement of thousands of Indian nationals from West Asia amid the ongoing conflict.

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Addressing an inter-ministerial press briefing, Additional Secretary (Gulf) Aseem R Mahajan stated, "Our embassy in Tehran has so far facilitated the movement of 1,862 Indian nationals from Iran to Armenia and Azerbaijan for onward travel to India. This includes 935 Indian students and 472 Indian fishermen."

Mahajan emphasised that the MEA continues to closely monitor developments in the Gulf and West Asia, noting, "Our efforts remain focused on ensuring the safety, security, and welfare of the large Indian community in the region."

To manage this large-scale operation, the government is coordinating closely with states and Union Territories (UTs) while operating a dedicated control room. "The dedicated special control room in the ministry is working in tandem with our missions and posts to support Indian nationals across the region," Mahajan explained.

Highlighting the scope of outreach, he noted that ambassadors are regularly interacting with community associations and professional groups to address concerns. On student welfare, the ministry is according "high priority" to those in Gulf countries, coordinating with local authorities and the National Testing Agency to resolve specific issues.

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The MEA further provided an update on the broader travel situation, noting that flights continue to operate from countries where airspace remains open. Since February 28, approximately 7,60,000 passengers have travelled from the region to India.

Today alone, around 90 flights are expected to operate from the UAE to India, while Qatar Airways is expected to operate 8 to 10 flights following the partial opening of Qatari airspace.