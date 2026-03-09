Updated 9 March 2026 at 14:37 IST
Iran War LIVE: Global Concern Over Rising Oil Prices, Bahrain’s Bapco Energies Declares Force Majeure
The escalating Iran war is rattling global markets as oil prices surge above $100 per barrel and Bahrain’s state energy firm Bapco Energies declares force majeure after an attack on its refinery. The incident has intensified fears of a broader Middle East energy crisis and disruption to global oil supply chains.
- World News
- 17 min read
Thick smoke was seen rising from the direction of Bahrain's main oil refinery on Monday, after authorities earlier reported damage and injuries in the nearby Sitra area following a suspected drone strike by Iran. Videos circulating on social media showed plumes of dark smoke billowing into the sky from the direction of the Bapco Refinery, a key oil processing facility in Sitra, Bahrain.
9 March 2026 at 14:37 IST
Iran War LIVE: Iran conflict forces central banks into sharp policy rethink
Iran War LIVE: The escalating crisis in West Asia has dramatically changed the outlook for global central banks, with the huge supply shock posing a difficult trade-off between underpinning growth and countering inflation.
For emerging Asian central banks, cutting interest rates has become a risky bet not just because of the added price pressure from higher fuel costs, but also the risk of triggering capital outflows through worsening terms of trade with the U.S.
The Reserve Bank of India, for one, expects to focus more on supporting growth by keeping interest rates low, sources have told Reuters. But a rush towards the safe-haven dollar, which is intensifying from the U.S.-Iran war, may force it to ramp up intervention to prop up its weakening currency.
Thailand and the Philippines may be forced to reverse their dovish monetary policy stance, even as rising fuel costs hurt their economies, said Toru Nishihama, chief emerging market economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute in Tokyo.
Advertisement
9 March 2026 at 14:34 IST
Iran War LIVE: European gas prices surge 30% on West Asia conflict
Iran War LIVE: European gas prices soared as much as 30% on Monday (March 9, 2026) as the West Asia conflict roiled energy markets and spurred fears of prolonged supply disruptions.
The Dutch TTF natural gas contract, considered the European benchmark, jumped to 69.50 euros before paring gains slightly.
Despite the surge, the price remained below the level it reached in 2022 at the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.
9 March 2026 at 14:34 IST
Iran War LIVE: Stock markets trade with deep cuts on surging crude oil prices, ongoing West Asia conflict
Iran War LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty crashed over 3% on Monday (March 9, 2026) as boiling crude oil prices and a weak trend in global equities due to worsening situation in West Asia dragged the stock markets sharply lower.
Besides, unabated foreign fund outflows also weighed heavily on investors’ sentiment.
The 30-share BSE Sensex crashed 2,494.35 points or 3.16% to 76,424.55. The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 752.65 points or 3.07% to 23,697.80.
All the 30-Sensex firms were trading lower. State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Maruti, InterGlobe Aviation and Adani Ports were among the major laggards
Advertisement
9 March 2026 at 14:33 IST
Iran War LIVE: Iran war and ‘fertilizer shock’
Iran War LIVE: Tehran is moving to restrict – or effectively close – the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, as part of the latest escalation in the war involving Iran.
Markets have reacted to the global impact of closing this incredibly busy shipping channel, focusing on the risk to oil and gas flows, the prospect of higher crude prices and the inflationary pressures that would follow.
But it captures only part of the story. A sustained disruption of traffic through Hormuz would not simply constitute an energy crisis.
It would also represent a fertiliser shock (where prices go up dramatically and supply goes down) – and, by extension, a direct risk to global food security. -- Conversation
9 March 2026 at 14:32 IST
Iran War LIVE: Indonesia not planning to raise subsidised fuel price for now, says Minister
Iran War LIVE: Indonesian Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said on Monday (March 9, 2026) the country’s fuel supply is adequate and there is no plan to raise subsidised fuel prices until Eid al-Fitr, state news agency Antara reported.
Eid al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan, falls at the end of next week.
9 March 2026 at 14:32 IST
Iran War LIVE: Crude oil prices spike above $115 a barrel before falling back slightly
Iran War LIVE: Oil prices spiked near $120 per barrel before falling back slightly on Monday (March 9, 2026) as the Iran war intensified, threatening production and shipping in the Middle East and pummelling financial markets.
The price for a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, surged to $119.50 per barrel but later was trading at $112.98.
West Texas Intermediate, the light, sweet crude oil produced in the United States, spiked at $119.48 per barrel but fell back to $110.17.
Oil prices have surged as the war, now in its second week, ensnares countries and places that are critical to the production and movement of oil and gas from the Persian Gulf.
Roughly 15 million barrels of crude oil — about 20% of the world’s oil — typically are shipped every day through the Strait of Hormuz, according to independent research firm Rystad Energy.
9 March 2026 at 14:30 IST
Iran War LIVE: Indonesia will absorb shock from oil price increase, says Finance Ministry
Iran War LIVE: Indonesia will absorb the shock from oil price increases using its state budget, its Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa said on Monday (March 9, 2026).
9 March 2026 at 14:30 IST
Iran War LIVE: Japan's Nikkei closes down over 5%, Kospi nearly 6%
Iran War LIVE: Japan’s Nikkei index of stocks closed down more than 5% and South Korea’s Kospi by 6% on Monday (March 9, 2026), on the back of turmoil in West Asia.
At the end of trading, the Nikkei 225 was 5.2% lower at 52,728.72 points. The Kospi ended the day 5.96% lower at 5,251.87 points.
9 March 2026 at 14:29 IST
Iran War LIVE: Vietnam mulls removing fuel duties as West Asia war hits supplies
Iran War LIVE: Vietnam is considering a plan to scrap tariffs on fuel imports, the government said, as the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran disrupts oil supplies and pushes prices to their highest level since 2022.
The Ministry of Finance said on Sunday (March 8) it had drafted a decree that would slash import tax rates to zero on some petroleum products to “help stabilise the domestic market and ensure national energy security”.
“If the conflict continues and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz persists, alternative supplies on the international market will become scarce and risk driving prices up,” it said in a statement, referring to the waterway through which a fifth of global crude usually passes.
9 March 2026 at 14:29 IST
Iran War LIVE: G7 countries mull joint release on oil release
Iran War LIVE: G7 Finance Ministers to discuss coordinated emergency oil reserve release amid surging prices and market instability.
9 March 2026 at 14:27 IST
Iran War LIVE: Bahrain's state oil company declares force majeure on its shipments after Iran attack
Iran War LIVE: Bahrain’s state oil company declared force majeure on Monday (March 9, 2026) for its shipments after an Iranian attack set its refinery ablaze.
The state-run Bahrain News Agency carried the announcement of the force majeure, a legal manoeuvre that releases a company from its contractual obligations because of extraordinary circumstances.
It said the company’s operations “have been affected by the ongoing regional conflict in West Asia and the recent attack on its refinery complex.” It insisted that local demand could still be met.
9 March 2026 at 14:27 IST
Iran War LIVE: Japan considers steps to cushion economy from West Asia conflict, says PM Takaichi
Iran War LIVE: Japan will consider steps to cushion the economic blow from rising fuel costs caused by the conflict in West Asia, including curbing gasoline prices, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Monday (March 9, 2026).
“Many people are worried about rising gasoline prices,” Ms Takaichi told Parliament. “Taking this into account, the government has been considering since last week what steps it can take.”
“We’re considering steps to avoid gasoline prices from rising to levels intolerable for the public,” she said, adding that such measures could be funded by tapping reserves.
Ms Takaichi ruled out overhauling the government’s draft fiscal 2026 budget, which is now being deliberated in Parliament, or compiling a stopgap budget to fund the measures.
9 March 2026 at 14:21 IST
Iran War LIVE: Governments scramble to limit fallout of Iran war as oil prices surge
Iran War LIVE: Governments in Asia are scrambling to limit the impact on economies and consumers from the widening Iran war, which fuelled a record surge in oil prices on Monday (March 9, 2026) after key producers cut output and Tehran signalled that hardliners will remain in charge. In South Korea, which buys 70% of its oil from the Middle East, President Lee Jae Myung said Seoul would cap fuel prices for the first time in nearly 30 years and warned against panic buying.
Speaking at an emergency meeting, Lee called the crisis “a significant burden on our economy, which is highly dependent on global trade and energy imports from the Middle East.” A senior Japanese parliament member said on Sunday that the government had instructed a national oil reserve storage site to prepare for a possible crude release, although the country’s chief cabinet secretary said on Monday (March 9) that no decision had been made to release stockpiles. Japan imports around 95% of its oil from West Asia. It has reserves to cover 354 days of consumption. Elsewhere, Vietnam removed import tariffs on fuels and Bangladesh shut universities to conserve electricity and fuel, while China last week asked refiners to halt fuel exports and try to cancel shipments already committed.
9 March 2026 at 14:20 IST
Iran War LIVE: Donald Trump downplays U.S. price surge
Iran War LIVE: U.S. President Donald Trump tried to tamp down concern about rising U.S. gasoline prices, which were up 11% for the week on Friday (March 6, 2026), while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on him to sell oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
“Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace,” Mr. Trump posted on Truth Social on Sunday night. “ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!”
Oil jumped 25%, with Brent on track for a record one-day gain, after Iran on Monday named Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his father Ali Khamenei as supreme leader, while OPEC producers Kuwait and Iraq cut oil output during the weekend as the crucial Strait of Hormuz remained effectively shut.
9 March 2026 at 14:20 IST
Iran War LIVE: Bangladesh to close all Universities
Iran War LIVE: Bangladesh will close all universities from Monday (March 9, 2026), bringing forward the Eid al-Fitr holidays as part of emergency measures to conserve electricity and fuel.
9 March 2026 at 14:19 IST
Iran War LIVE: Vietnam to remove fuel import tariffs
Iran War LIVE: Vietnam is planning to remove import tariffs on fuels to ensure supplies amid disruptions, the government said, adding that the measure is expected to last until the end of April.
9 March 2026 at 14:18 IST
Iran War LIVE: Japan tells national oil reserve site to prepare for release
Iran War LIVE: The Japanese government instructed a national oil reserve storage site to prepare for a possible release of crude, Akira Nagatsuma, a member of the Centrist Reform Alliance opposition party, told Reuters on Sunday (March 8, 2026).
Details such as the timing of the release remain unclear, Nagatsuma said
9 March 2026 at 14:16 IST
Iran War LIVE: South Korea plans fuel cap
Iran War LIVE: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Monday (March 9, 2026) that authorities would cap domestic fuel prices for the first time in nearly 30 years. The country will also look for sources of energy beyond supplies shipped via the Strait of Hormuz, and a 100 trillion won ($67 billion) market-stabilisation programme should be expanded if needed, he added.
9 March 2026 at 14:15 IST
Iran War LIVE: Smoke rises from Bahrain's Bapco oil refinery
Iran War LIVE: Thick smoke was seen rising from the direction of the Bapco oil refinery in Bahrain on Monday, a witness said.
Smoke surrounded the refinery after the government earlier said injuries and damage were sustained in the Sitra area as a result of an Iranian drone attack, the witness added.
Bapco is Bahrain’s main oil refinery and a key facility in the country’s energy sector.
9 March 2026 at 14:15 IST
Iran War LIVE: Gold prices fall 1.5% as dollar firms, rate-cut optimism fades
Iran War LIVE: Gold fell on Monday (March 9, 2026), as a stronger U.S. dollar weighed on the greenback-priced bullion, while higher energy costs fuelled inflation concerns and further dimmed the prospects for near-term reductions in interest rates.
Spot gold was down 1.5% at $5,091.02 per ounce, as of 0233 GMT, after falling more than 2% earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures for April delivery were down 1.2% at $5,097.40.
The dollar rose to a more-than-three-month high, making bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yields climbed to a one-month high, raising the cost of holding non-yielding gold.
“Gold is on the back foot today despite the market tumult, with triple-digit oil prices boosting the dollar on inflation fears and scaled back rate-cutting expectations,” said Tim Waterer, KCM Trade chief market analyst.
“Much of gold’s price rise over the last 12 months was predicated on a dovish outlook for U.S. interest rates, but given the inflation risk presented by $100 per barrel oil, rate cuts are no longer a given and gold has repriced accordingly,” Waterer said.
Investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest rates steady at the end of its two-day meeting on March 18, as per CME Group’s FedWatch tool. The odds of a June hold, which were below 43% last week, climbed to more than 51%.
Bullion tends to thrive in a low-interest-rate environment as it is a non-yielding asset.
Raising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Iran on Monday named Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his father, Ali Khamenei, as supreme leader, signalling that hardliners remain firmly in charge.
Spot silver dropped 1.5% to $83.09 per ounce. Spot platinum fell 1.1% to $2,111.04, and palladium was down 1.4% at $1,603.25.
9 March 2026 at 14:14 IST
Iran War LIVE: Hong Kong, China stocks tumble as Iran war knocks Asian markets
Iran War LIVE: Hong Kong stocks hit six-month lows on Monday (March 9, 2026) while China shares wiped out this year’s gains as the escalating war in West Asia sent oil prices soaring and dampened risk appetite in markets across Asia.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 3% by the lunch break, with energy the only sector to rise.
China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index fell 2%, having hit the lowest level since December, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1%.
Meanwhile, China’s yuan hit the weakest level in a month against the rebounding dollar. Asian equities tumbled on prospects that the West Asia war could leave consumers and businesses worldwide facing weeks or months of higher fuel prices, threatening an already fragile global economy.
“The war has reduced risk appetite,” Deng Lijun, strategist at Huajin Securities, told investors in a road show.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty, especially regarding how long the conflict will last.” Investors largely ignored data showing China’s consumer inflation accelerated to the highest in more than three years on the back of the Lunar New Year holiday, while producer deflation persisted. Sentiment was not helped by reports that a summit this month between U.S. President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping was unlikely to yield a breakthrough in bilateral ties. Meanwhile, the ongoing annual parliament meeting in Beijing suggested China was in no hurry to roll out major fiscal or monetary stimulus.
Chipmakers, healthcare companies and property developers were among the worst performers in Hong Kong.
In China, resource-related sectors such as energy , coal and cement rose, but tech shares tumbled.
However, Huajin Securities’ Deng said that the long-term uptrend of China’s stock market had not ended, citing policy support and improving corporate earnings.
9 March 2026 at 14:12 IST
Iran War LIVE: U.S. urged India to buy Russian oil already at sea to ease supply fears: Energy Secretary
Iran War LIVE: The U.S. has urged India to buy Russian oil already floating at sea and redirect it to Indian refineries to “tamp down” fears of supply shortages and price spikes amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, Energy Secretary Chris Wright has said.
However, the move, he said, is a short-term, pragmatic effort to stabilise the market and did not signal any change in Washington’s policy towards Russia.
In an interview with CNN on Sunday (March 8, 2026), Mr Wright said he, along with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, had spoken to Indian authorities about buying Russian crude cargoes currently waiting to be unloaded at Chinese refineries.
9 March 2026 at 14:11 IST
Iran War LIVE: IMF's Georgieva warns West Asia conflict could push global inflation higher
Iran War LIVE: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Monday (March 9, 2026) warned of inflation risks from the Middle East conflict, saying a 10% increase in oil prices, if persistent through most of the year, would result in a 40-basis-point increase in global inflation.
“We are seeing resilience tested again by the new conflict in the Middle East,” Ms Georgieva said, speaking in a symposium hosted by Japan’s finance ministry.
“My advice to policymakers in this new global environment is to think of the unthinkable and prepare for it,” she said.
9 March 2026 at 14:11 IST
Iran War LIVE: Rupee crashes 46 paise to 92.28 against U.S. dollar, nears all-time low
Iran War LIVE: The rupee plummeted 46 paise to near its all-time intra-day low of 92.28 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Monday (March 9, 2026) as global crude oil prices shot up and the greenback strengthened amid the worsening situation in the Middle East.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by a staggering 25.68% at $116.5 per barrel in futures trade as the war between U.S.-Israel and Iran intensified.
A big surge in FII outflows and a crash at the domestic equity market in morning trade put further pressure in the local unit, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 92.22 against the US dollar before declining further to 92.28, down 46 paise from its previous close. The rupee had hit an all-time intra-day low of 92.35 on March 4.
The rupee depreciated 18 paise against the US dollar on Friday to close at 91.82 against the American currency.
9 March 2026 at 14:10 IST
Iran War LIVE: WTI crude oil price jumps more than 30% on Mideast War
Iran War LIVE: The price of the main U.S. benchmark for oil surged more than 30% on Monday over concerns that the Middle East war could create prolonged supply disruptions.
At 0230 GMT, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 30.04 per cent at $118.21 per barrel, before easing slightly, while Brent Crude was 27.54 per cent higher at $118.22.
9 March 2026 at 14:10 IST
Iran War LIVE: Investors sell big as crude touches $100/bbl
Iran War LIVE: Investors in the Indian stock market sold big at open, pushing the benchmark indices down by 3% on March 9, 2026.
Nifty opened at 23,868.05 points, dow,n and Sensex at 77,056.75 points. As of 9:37 a.m, they’re trading at 23,769 points and 76,715.44 points. These levels are amongst the lowest in nearly 6 months.
Barring a few hundred stocks, all of them are declining since opening at 9:00 a.m
9 March 2026 at 14:06 IST
Iran War LIVE: Crude oil prices surpass $114 a barrel as Iran war impedes production, shipping
Iran War LIVE: Oil prices eclipsed $114 per barrel for the first time since 2022 on Monday (March 9, 2026) as the Iran war intensified, threatening production and shipping in West Asia.
The price for a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, surged past $114 after trading resumed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. That was up 23% from its Friday (March 6) closing price of $92.69.
9 March 2026 at 14:04 IST
Iran War LIVE: Asian equities plunge as oil soars 30% on West Asia crisis
Iran War LIVE: Asian stock markets plunged on Monday (March 9, 2026) as oil prices soared 30% on fears about supplies from West Asia, as the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran continued into a second week with no sign of letting up.
Investors, already spooked by concerns over extended tech valuations and the huge spending on AI, ran for the hills as crude rocketed to its highest level since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 9 March 2026 at 14:25 IST