Iran War LIVE: IRGC Intelligence Chief Majid Khademi Killed In US-Israeli Attack, Iran Targets Telecom Site In UAE | Image: Republic

Iran War LIVE: The US successfully rescued a crew member from a downed F-15 fighter jet in Iran, with Donald Trump labeling it a daring operation. In Kuwait, a drone attack targeted the oil ministry building, causing a fire.

Explosions in Damascus were reported amid escalating cross-border attacks related to the Iran-US conflict. Iran claimed to have shot down a US A-10 aircraft, while Bahrain reported civilian injuries from shrapnel after intercepting Iranian drones.

Hezbollah conducted missile strikes on Israeli forces, who intercepted missiles from Iran. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the US for an assassination attempt on a top official's family amid ongoing heavy attacks and rejected a US ceasefire proposal.

UN discussions faltered over a resolution for the Strait of Hormuz, causing strain in alliances, while oil markets reacted to potential disruptions. Casualties increased throughout the conflict zones.