Iran War LIVE: IRGC Intelligence Chief Majid Khademi Killed In US-Israeli Attack, Iran Targets Telecom Site In UAE
Donald Trump imposed a Tuesday deadline for Iran to allow access to the Strait of Hormuz or endure "hell", asserting that the US will target Iranian power stations and bridges. Iran has stated it will retaliate “in kind” against any assaults on its infrastructure, with high-ranking officials denouncing the US president’s statements as “incitement to war crimes”.
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Iran War LIVE: The US successfully rescued a crew member from a downed F-15 fighter jet in Iran, with Donald Trump labeling it a daring operation. In Kuwait, a drone attack targeted the oil ministry building, causing a fire.
Explosions in Damascus were reported amid escalating cross-border attacks related to the Iran-US conflict. Iran claimed to have shot down a US A-10 aircraft, while Bahrain reported civilian injuries from shrapnel after intercepting Iranian drones.
Hezbollah conducted missile strikes on Israeli forces, who intercepted missiles from Iran. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the US for an assassination attempt on a top official's family amid ongoing heavy attacks and rejected a US ceasefire proposal.
UN discussions faltered over a resolution for the Strait of Hormuz, causing strain in alliances, while oil markets reacted to potential disruptions. Casualties increased throughout the conflict zones.
6 April 2026 at 13:34 IST
Iran says ‘Won’t Reopen Strait of Hormuz For temporary Ceasefire’
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Senior Iranian official states Tehran rejects deadlines and pressure for decisions, will not reopen Strait of Hormuz for a temporary ceasefire, and believes U.S. is unprepared for a permanent ceasefire.
6 April 2026 at 13:32 IST
Dozens Of Craters Seen On Iranian Roads After US Special Ops Mission To Rescue Airman
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Satellite images reveal 28 craters in Iran's Esfahan province, near the rescue site of a downed US airman, approximately 20 km from an airstrip where US forces destroyed their damaged aircraft to hinder Iranian access.
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6 April 2026 at 13:27 IST
Iran, US Receive Plan to End Hostilities, Immediate Ceasefire, Source Says
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Iran and the United States have received a plan to end hostilities that could start on Monday, potentially reopening the Strait of Hormuz. A two-tier approach for a ceasefire followed by a comprehensive agreement has been proposed by Pakistan. This comes after President Trump issued a threat to Iran. Despite the proposed ceasefire, Iran indicated it would not reopen the Strait as part of any temporary resolution. Pakistan's Army Chief has been in continuous communication with U.S. officials regarding this plan.
6 April 2026 at 13:24 IST
IRGC Intelligence Chief Majid Khademi Killed as US-Israeli Raids Target Tehran
West Asia War LIVE Updates: IRGC announced the death of Major General Majid Khademi, its intelligence chief, in a U.S-Israeli attack. The statement highlighted his nearly fifty years of dedicated service to the revolution and Iran's security, noting his significant achievements in intelligence and countering foreign threats that will guide future efforts in national security.
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6 April 2026 at 12:30 IST
Iraq’s PMF Says US-Israeli Raids Have Hit Two Bases
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Iraqi paramilitary forces report simultaneous US-Israeli attacks on the 25th Brigade's intelligence headquarters in Nineveh and the 52nd Brigade in Salah al-Din, with no immediate casualty information provided.
6 April 2026 at 12:25 IST
8th India-flagged LPG Vessel 'Green Asha' Crosses Strait of Hormuz: Sources
West Asia War LIVE Updates: The India flagged vessel Green Asha has successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz, official sources told ANI on Monday. This marks the eighth India-flagged vessel carrying LPG to transit the Strait since 28 February when the war began, as per the sources.
6 April 2026 at 12:13 IST
Iran Executes Man Over January Protests
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Iran executed Ali Fahim for allegedly attacking a military base during January protests. Amnesty International reported torture and unfair trials for Fahim and others. Details of his execution date remain unclear, highlighting concerns over human rights violations.
6 April 2026 at 12:11 IST
Death Toll From Latest US-Israeli Strikes on Iran Increases to 34
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Death toll from recent US-Israeli strikes on Iran rises to 34. 23 killed in Tehran province including six children, five killed in Qom and six in Bandar-e Lengeh.
6 April 2026 at 11:22 IST
Israeli Military Intercepts Iranian Missiles Targeting Southern Israel
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Israeli media reports an attack triggered alarms in southern Israel, including Beersheba, but was successfully intercepted with no reported casualties. Iranian attacks continue this morning.
6 April 2026 at 11:13 IST
Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah Warns Destruction of Energy Facilities if Attempts Made to Forcibly Reopen Strait of Hormuz
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Iranian-backed Iraqi group Kataib Hezbollah has warned of attacks on energy facilities if any attempts to forcibly reopen the Strait of Hormuz are made, Press TV reported. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, the Secretary-General of Kata'ib Hezbollah, said, "The enemies should be aware that any attempt to forcibly reopen the Strait of Hormuz will result in the complete destruction of every oil and gas platform or facility".
6 April 2026 at 11:12 IST
UAE Responding to Attack Targeting Telecoms Company
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Fujairah authorities are addressing a drone attack from Iran on Du's building; no injuries reported, says WAM news agency.
6 April 2026 at 11:00 IST
Saudi Arabia Destroys 2 Drones
West Asia War LIVE Updates: The Saudi Ministry of Defence reports that the drones were intercepted in the last few hours, but did not provide further details.
6 April 2026 at 10:57 IST
'Iran Will Defend Itself', Says Iran’s Former Foreign Minister Javad Zarif
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Iran’s former foreign minister Javad Zarif criticized Trump’s ultimatum regarding the Strait of Hormuz, citing past aggression and war crimes such as the Minab school attack. He warned Trump’s threats could lead to further accountability and noted his own reprimand for promoting peace in a Foreign Affairs article.
6 April 2026 at 10:42 IST
UAE Says It’s Responding to Missile Threat
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Emirate's air defense is countering a missile threat; authorities advise staying safe and following official updates from the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.
6 April 2026 at 09:32 IST
Strikes in Southern Iran Kill 6 People
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Strikes across Iran, particularly in Ahvaz, Bandar Lengeh, Karaj, and Shiraz, resulted in at least six deaths and 17 injuries, according to local media reports.
6 April 2026 at 09:21 IST
Israel Says ‘Wave of Strikes’ On Tehran Completed
West Asia War LIVE Updates: The Israeli military has completed strikes on Iranian infrastructure in Tehran, following reports of multiple deadly attacks in the capital. At least four people died in eastern Tehran, with 13 casualties reported in Baharestan County.
6 April 2026 at 09:00 IST
Kuwait Says It’s Responding to Missile Threats
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Kuwait's army reports confrontation with “hostile missile and drone attacks.” Sounds of explosions are from air defense systems intercepting threats. Citizens are urged to follow security and safety instructions from relevant authorities.
6 April 2026 at 08:57 IST
UAE Joins Bahrain in Urging UNSC Action on Strait of Hormuz
West Asia War LIVE Updates: The UAE on Monday expressed its support to Bahrain in urging the Security Council to take action on the Strait of Hormuz. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized that this is no longer a regional issue-it is a direct threat to global stability.
6 April 2026 at 08:42 IST
Iranian Strike in Haifa Kills 2 People
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Two people were found dead under rubble in Haifa, Israel, following an Iranian missile strike on a residential building. The rescue mission continues for two others trapped. One man is seriously injured, while three, including a baby, suffered minor injuries.
6 April 2026 at 08:42 IST
Airstrike on Iranian City of Eslamshar Kills at Least 13
West Asia War LIVE Updates: An airstrike on a residential building near Eslamshar, southwest of Tehran, killed at least 13 people, according to Iranian media. The reason for the strike remains unclear, and neither Israel nor the U.S. claimed responsibility.
6 April 2026 at 08:38 IST
Iran’s Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi Urge IRGC Commanders to Step Down and Stop Their 'Crimes'
West Asia War LIVE Updates: In a post on X Pahlavi said, The Velayat-e Faqih dictatorship is near collapse due to decades of war and crimes. Your destructive policies have endangered Iran's economic infrastructure, crucial for reconstruction. The regime is failing, and you must choose a responsible exit rather than a scorched earth. For Iran's future, cease your militarism, preserve the nation's resources, and relinquish your power.
6 April 2026 at 08:35 IST
Medical Camp Set Up in Lucknow to Pay Tribute to Ex-Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
West Asia War LIVE Updates: A free medical camp was organised by 'Shifa-e-Insaniyat' at Karbala Dayanatuddaulah in Saadatganj, Lucknow, in the memory of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. A team comprising 10 MBBS and MD doctors participated in the medical camp, examining patients on the spot and distributing free medicines.
6 April 2026 at 08:31 IST
US-Israel Airstrike Destroys Red Crescent Recue Vehicle In Iran
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Direct airstrike destroyed Red Crescent Rescue Vehicle in Southern Iran, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported. A rescue vehicle belonging to the Iranian Red Crescent Society was completely destroyed in a US-Israeli airstrike in Sepidan, Southern Iran. The incident occurred around 5:00am on Sunday, when Red Crescent rescue teams from Sepidan were dispatched for a rescue operation, as per IRIB.
6 April 2026 at 08:18 IST
Iraqi Group Warns of Attacks on Regional Oil Facilities, Power Plants
West Asia War LIVE Updates: The leader of Kataib Hezbollah, Abu Hussein Al-Hamidawi, warned of attacks on oil and gas facilities if the US forcibly opens the Strait of Hormuz. He stated that US power plants in the region are also legitimate targets. He emphasized that security must be established for all, or none will have security.
6 April 2026 at 08:18 IST
US, Iran And Mediators Make Push for 45-day Ceasefire, Axios Reports
West Asia War LIVE Updates: The U.S., Iran, and regional mediators are in talks to establish a 45-day ceasefire that may lead to a permanent war resolution. A two-phased agreement is being discussed: the first phase involves the ceasefire, while the second phase focuses on concluding the war. The ceasefire could be extended if necessary. President Trump set a deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday evening.
6 April 2026 at 08:14 IST
Saudi Arabia And Russia to Drive More Than 60% of Oil Production Increments
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Russia and Saudi Arabia will provide more than 60 per cent of the total production increments scheduled for May 2026, leading a collective move by eight OPEC+ nations to adjust voluntary output levels. According to an Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries press release, the participating countries decided to implement a total production adjustment of 206 thousand barrels per day (kbd). The decision followed a virtual meeting of Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman, held on April 5 to review global market conditions.
6 April 2026 at 08:12 IST
EAM Jaishankar Receives Call From Iran Fm Araghchi; Discuss West Asia Tensions
West Asia War LIVE Updates: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received a call from his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi as the tensions between the US and Iran continue to escalate. Both leaders discussed bilateral relations and the tensions in West Asia. In a post on X, S Jaishankar said, "Received a call from the Foreign Minister of Iran. Discussed the present situation".
6 April 2026 at 07:55 IST
US, Israeli Airstrikes Hit Tehran's Sharif University
West Asia War LIVE Updates: US, Israeli airstrikes early Monday hit Tehran's Sharif University of Technology, causing damage to buildings and a nearby natural gas distribution site. With the university empty due to online classes amid the war, it’s unclear what was targeted. The university has faced sanctions for military connections, especially regarding Iran's ballistic missile program managed by the Revolutionary Guard.
6 April 2026 at 07:57 IST
UAE Says Air Defences 'Actively Engaging' With Missiles; Urges Public to Remain Calm
West Asia War LIVE Updates: The Defence Ministry of the United Arab Emirates said that the country's air defence systems are "actively engaging" with missiles and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). In a statement, the ministry urged the public to remain calm and abide by the security instructions.
6 April 2026 at 07:42 IST
Iran Warns Shipping Lanes Beyond Hormuz Strait at Risk if US, Israel Escalate Attacks
West Asia War LIVE Updates: A senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader warned that key maritime chokepoints beyond the Strait of Hormuz could be targeted if the U.S. and Israel escalate tensions. Ali Akbar Velayati noted that a misstep could disrupt global energy flows. He emphasized the Bab al-Mandeb Strait's strategic importance and criticized the U.S. for failing to understand the geography of power.
6 April 2026 at 08:10 IST
US President Trump To Hold a Press Conference on Monday At 1 PM.
West Asia War LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump says he will hold a press conference on Monday at 1 p.m. Eastern time at the White House to discuss the rescue of two US airmen whose plane was shot down in Iran.
6 April 2026 at 07:36 IST
Israel Says Iran Launched New Wave of Missiles Against It
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Israeli army reports intercepting missile salvo from Iran; defensive systems activated and mobile phone alerts have been issued.
6 April 2026 at 07:14 IST
US-Israeli Attack on Residential Building in Iran’s Qom Kills at Least 5
West Asia War LIVE Updates: In Qom, Iran, at least five people were killed in a US-Israeli strike on a residential building, with ongoing rescue efforts to clear the debris, as reported by a local official.
6 April 2026 at 07:00 IST
Israeli attacks on Beirut kills 8, Wounds 55
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Israeli attacks on Beirut’s Jnah and Ain Saadeh have resulted in eight fatalities and 55 injuries. Jnah's strike killed five, including a 15-year-old girl, while Ain Saadeh's attack claimed three, all women. Since March 2, 1,461 deaths and 4,430 injuries have been reported.
6 April 2026 at 06:59 IST
Iran Vows To Respond 'In Kind' To Any US Attacks On It's Infrastructure
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Tehran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei warned the US that Iran would respond "in kind" to any attack on its infrastructure. He emphasized that armed forces would target US-related infrastructure if provoked.
6 April 2026 at 06:36 IST
Iran Demands Compensation For War Damages, Rejects Trump's 48-Hour Ultimatum
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Iran has rejected Donald Trump's 48-hour deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, demanding compensation for war damages and asserting control over the vital waterway, escalating tensions between the two nations.
6 April 2026 at 06:35 IST
'Tuesday, 8:00 PM Eastern Time': Trump's Cryptic Post As 48-Hour Ultimatum To Open Strait Of Hormuz Nears End
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Trump writes cryptic post on Truth Social as 48-hour ultimatum to Iran to reopen Strait of Hormuz approaches, amid escalating tensions and global economic concerns.
Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 6 April 2026 at 06:38 IST