Iran War LIVE: Tehran Warns US Against Ground Invasion As Trump Signals Seizure of Kharg Island Export Hub

Iran War LIVE: Iran Warns US Against Ground Invasion As Trump Signals Seizure of Kharg Island Export Hub | Image: Republic

West Asia War: The US, Israel-Iran has escalated, with intensified military, political, and economic pressures. The Pentagon is preparing limited ground operations inside Iran, targeting strategic locations like Kharg Island and Hormuz Strait while maintaining that ground troops may not be necessary.

Iran has threatened retaliation against US-linked entities in the Middle East following strikes on its institutions. Proxy conflicts have surged, with Houthi forces attacking Israel and Israel ramping up military operations in Lebanon.

Iran's health ministry reported over 2,000 deaths due to US-Israeli strikes. Concerns about a ground invasion rise as more US marines arrive in West Asia. Meanwhile, Pakistani diplomats, alongside officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt, met to discuss ending the ongoing conflict, emphasizing regional diplomatic efforts.