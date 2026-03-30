Iran War LIVE: Tehran Warns US Against Ground Invasion As Trump Signals Seizure of Kharg Island Export Hub
Iran's health ministry reported over 2,000 deaths due to US-Israeli strikes. Concerns about a ground invasion rise as more US marines arrive in West Asia. Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf stated that Iranian forces are prepared for US troop deployment, criticizing Trump for negotiating while planning attacks.
- World News
- 5 min read
West Asia War: The US, Israel-Iran has escalated, with intensified military, political, and economic pressures. The Pentagon is preparing limited ground operations inside Iran, targeting strategic locations like Kharg Island and Hormuz Strait while maintaining that ground troops may not be necessary.
Iran has threatened retaliation against US-linked entities in the Middle East following strikes on its institutions. Proxy conflicts have surged, with Houthi forces attacking Israel and Israel ramping up military operations in Lebanon.
Iran's health ministry reported over 2,000 deaths due to US-Israeli strikes. Concerns about a ground invasion rise as more US marines arrive in West Asia. Meanwhile, Pakistani diplomats, alongside officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt, met to discuss ending the ongoing conflict, emphasizing regional diplomatic efforts.
30 March 2026 at 07:53 IST
Hezbollah Claims Attacks on Israeli Forces
West Asia War LIVE Updates: The Lebanese group reports launching attacks on northern Israel, firing rockets at Metula and targeting Israeli soldiers and vehicles near the Khiam detention center in southern Lebanon.
30 March 2026 at 07:50 IST
Trump Claims 'Regime Change' in Iran Has Already Occurred Amid War in West Asia
West Asia War LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump claimed a regime change in Iran, pointing to the downfall of its new leadership and shifts in power within the Islamic Republic amid regional conflict. He acknowledged the changing narrative regarding Tehran's future and the potential for a formal agreement.
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30 March 2026 at 07:47 IST
Iran's Khondab Heavy Water Plant Sustained Severe Damage, No Longer Operational: IAEA
West Asia War LIVE Updates: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday (local time) confirmed that Iran's Khondab Heavy Water Plant has sustained severe damage and is no longer operational following Israeli strikes on the plant amid the West Asia conflict. In a post on X, the IAEA said that its assessment was based on independent analysis of satellite imagery and technical knowledge of the facility.
30 March 2026 at 07:43 IST
Trump Says US is Negotiating With Iran ‘Directly And Indirectly’
West Asia War LIVE Updates: The president announced Iran's agreement to allow 20 oil ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump expressed optimism about negotiations, noting Iran's response to a ceasefire plan, stating they accepted most points.
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30 March 2026 at 07:40 IST
Pakistan Says It Will Host US-Iran Ceasefire Talks
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Pakistan announced it will host talks between the U.S. and Iran regarding the ongoing conflict. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed gratitude that both nations trust Pakistan's facilitation abilities. Details on whether the discussions will be direct or indirect remain unclear, following a meeting of top diplomats from Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia in Islamabad.
30 March 2026 at 07:35 IST
UN Peacekeeper Killed, Another Critically Wounded in Southern Lebanon
West Asia War LIVE Updates: A U.N. peacekeeper was killed and another critically injured by an unknown projectile in southern Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border violence, UNIFIL reported.
30 March 2026 at 07:32 IST
Israel Approves Limited Prayer Framework’ At Holy Sepulchre
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Israel’s police say it has approved a “limited prayer framework” to open worship at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem as the sacred season of Holy Week gets underway. Major sites holy to Christians, Jews and Muslims in Jerusalem’s Old City have been closed during the Iran war because of safety considerations.
30 March 2026 at 07:31 IST
US To Allow Russian Oil Tanker To Proceed to Cuba Amid Fuel Crisis; Reports
West Asia War LIVE Updates: The US Coast Guard is permitting a Russian tanker carrying 730,000 barrels of crude oil to head towards Cuba, potentially easing the island’s fuel crisis. The tanker is expected to reach Matanzas by Monday night.
30 March 2026 at 07:30 IST
One Indian Killed as Iranian Strikes Hit Kuwait's Power, Water Desalination Plant
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity reported that an Indian worker was killed and a service building at a power and water desalination plant was significantly damaged due to Iranian strikes on Sunday evening, according to the ministry's spokesperson.
30 March 2026 at 07:25 IST
Israel’s Military Suspends Deployment of Battalion Involved in West Bank Media Incident
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Israel's military is suspending the operational deployment of a reserve battalion involved in the detention of a CNN crew in the occupied West Bank. The journalists were held for two hours near Tayasir, with one photojournalist choked and threatened at gunpoint while documenting a settler attack. The battalion will undergo a professional and ethical evaluation before resuming service.
30 March 2026 at 07:24 IST
Petrochemical Facility Struck in Northern Province, Iranian Media Say
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Iranian media reported a strike on Tabriz Petrochemical facility in northern Iran. No hazardous materials were released; the facility processes oil and natural gas into chemicals for everyday products.
30 March 2026 at 07:23 IST
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Says It Will Target Residences of US, Israeli Officials
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Iran's military spokesperson announced that U.S. and Israeli officials' private residences are now legitimate targets, following attacks on Iranian homes. This statement comes as the war in the Middle East expands, entering its first month.
30 March 2026 at 07:22 IST
Israel Says It Hit Tehran With More Munitions; Iran Says Power Restored in Capital
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Israel's military reported dropping over 120 munitions on Tehran's weapons research sites, while Iran's state television announced power restoration in previously affected areas of the city.
30 March 2026 at 07:21 IST
Iran Vows to Strike US Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln
West Asia War LIVE Updates: The Iranian Navy vowed to target the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln with coastal missiles to avenge the sinking of the IRIS Dena, monitoring its movements closely, according to Iranian State Media Press TV and Navy Commander Shahram Irani.
30 March 2026 at 07:19 IST
Mojtaba Khamenei Issues Extremely Rare Message, Thanks Iraq For Support 'In Face Of Agression'
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has issued an extremely rare message since his succession to the post following his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's assassination by US-Israeli airstrikes. In his message, Mojtaba thanked Iraq for supporting Iran "in the face of aggression".
30 March 2026 at 07:17 IST
Stocks Dive In Asia, Brent Crude Heads For Record Monthly Rise
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Brent crude is poised for a record monthly rise, spiking 2.98% to US$115.93 after Yemeni Houthi attacks on Israel intensified the US-Israel war with Iran. This month, Brent has surged 59%, surpassing increases during the 1990 Gulf War, as conflict threatens the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil route.
30 March 2026 at 07:06 IST
Trump Says He Wants To ‘Take The Oil In Iran’ Kharg
West Asia War LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump expressed to The Financial Times his desire to "take the oil" in Iran, suggesting the seizure of Kharg Island, and compared it to US actions in Venezuela regarding control of the oil industry.
30 March 2026 at 07:04 IST
Saudi Arabia Intercepts 5 Ballistic Missiles
West Asia War LIVE Updates: The Saudi Ministry of Defence says it has detected and intercepted five ballistic missiles that were heading towards its Eastern Province.
Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 30 March 2026 at 07:14 IST