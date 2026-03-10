Iran War : Trump Says 'Operation Epic Fury' Will End Very Soon

Florida: US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that the military operation in Iran would be over "very soon", however, he did not go into the details of the timeline. Earlier, Trump had called it an "excursion", noting that the US would put an end to the threat.

The US President made the remarks during a press conference in Florida.

When asked by a reporter about his previous remarks of calling Iran an excursion and when the military operation would end, Trump said, “Very soon. Look everything they have is gone including their leadership. In fact their two levels of leadership and even actually as it turns out more than that, but two levels of leadership are gone. Most people have never even heard about the leaders that they're talking about. So it's obviously been very, very powerful, very effective.”

In his speech before opening the floor to the media, Trump said about Iran, “They were going to take over the Middle East and they were going to try and destroy Israel. So we stopped it with good timing, and we're very proud to be involved in this and it's going to be ended soon, and if it starts up again they'll be, they'll be hit even harder.”

He also claimed that Iran's military had been wiped out in the first two days of Operation Epic Fury and called it a tremendous success.

“They (Iran) have no Navy, Air Force, anti-aircraft equipment. It's all been blown up. They have no radar, telecommunications, leadership. It's all gone. We could call it a tremendous success right now as we leave here I could call it, or we could go further. And we're going to go further. But the big risk on that war has been over for three days. We wiped them out the first in the first two days. When you think about it, it's incredible,” Trump remarked.

Taking questions from the press, when asked about the Mojtaba Khamenei, who is the new Supreme Leader of Iran, Trump expressed displeasure and said, “I was disappointed because we think it's going to lead to just more of the same problem for the country. I was disappointed to see their choice.”