West Asia War LIVE: Massive Fire At Kuwait Airport After Iranian Strikes Hit Fuel Tanks, Airstikes Target Beirut
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Israel has hit Beirut again, while Trump is signaling a possible US exit in two weeks. Meanwhile, Iran just threatened to target US tech firms by 8 PM tonight. With the Strait of Hormuz still blocked, gas and fuel prices are staying at record highs. Follow the LIVE updates to know latest development in the ongoing West Asia War.
- World News
- 3 min read
The three-way conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel reached its 32nd day this Wednesday, with hostilities intensifying and no diplomatic resolution in sight. Recent events highlight a volatile combination of military action, economic shifts, and diplomatic maneuvering as the war continues to unfold.
Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Wednesday that President Trump is scheduled to deliver a televised address regarding the continuing hostilities with Iran on Thursday evening.
Confirming the timing of the broadcast via a social media post on X, Leavitt encouraged the public to "tune in" for the presidential update.
"Tomorrow night at 9 pm ET, President Trump will give an address to the nation to provide an important update on Iran," the Press Secretary stated in her Wednesday evening announcement
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is willing to join the US-Iran war and is preparing to help the United States and other allies reopen the Strait of Hormuz by force, according to a new report that cited Arab officials. This comes as Iran continues its attacks on the UAE and other Gulf states in response to US-Israeli attacks on its territory.
1 April 2026 at 08:40 IST
UAE Bars Iranians From Entering or Transiting the Country
West Asia War LIVE: The United Arab Emirates has barred Iranians from entering or transiting the country as the war rages, three major airlines said. They said holders of Golden Visas, 10-year residency permits in the country, could still enter.
1 April 2026 at 08:41 IST
Kuwait Airport Subjected to Blatant Attacks by Drones
West Asia War LIVE: The official spokesman of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Abdullah Al-Rajhi, announced on Wednesday that Kuwait International Airport was subjected to blatant attacks by drones by Iran and the armed factions it supports, targeting the fuel tanks at Kuwait International Airport belonging to the Kuwait Aircraft Fueling Company (KAFCO), which led to the outbreak of a large fire at the site.
Advertisement
1 April 2026 at 08:37 IST
Us Probes Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah Militia Ties in Baghdad Kidnapping of American Journalist
West Asia War LIVE: Shelly Kittleson, an American freelance journalist and contributor to Al-Monitor, has reportedly been abducted in Baghdad, with the US Department of State confirming it is investigating the case and noting that she had previously been warned about security risks in the region.
1 April 2026 at 08:37 IST
US Denies Role In Lamerd Sports Hall Attack In Iran
West Asia War LIVE: The United States military has denied carrying out an attack on a sports hall and nearby residential area in Lamerd, Iran, on February 28. US Central Command spokesperson Tim Hawkins said the military reviewed the incident after reports from several media outlets and confirmed the allegations were false. His statement followed a New York Times report that suggested the strike involved a weapon with signs of a newly developed US-made ballistic missile.
Advertisement
1 April 2026 at 08:37 IST
Albanese To Address Nation On Middle East War
West Asia War LIVE: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will address the nation today on the Middle East war, outlining the government’s response.
The speech comes as economic concerns grow, with fuel tax cuts announced to ease pressure. Treasurer Jim Chalmers warned the longer the conflict continues, the greater the impact on Australia’s economy.
1 April 2026 at 08:27 IST
Unknown Projectile Hits Tanker Off Qatar Coast, Crew Safe
An “unknown projectile” struck a tanker off the coast of Doha, about 17 nautical miles north of the capital, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said. The vessel sustained damage to its hull above the waterline, but all crew members were safe. Authorities confirmed there was no environmental impact from the incident.
1 April 2026 at 08:36 IST
Civilian Casualties Mount as Israeli Strikes Pound Beirut
Israeli air strikes hit two separate parts of the southern area of Beirut.
1 April 2026 at 08:37 IST
President Trump to Update Public on Iran War
West Asia War LIVE: White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X that Trump will “give an Address to the Nation to provide an important update on Iran” at 9 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.
Her post came shortly after Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday evening that U.S. forces could leave Iran in “two or three weeks.”
1 April 2026 at 08:36 IST
Explosions heard in Tehran
West Asia War LIVE: Explosions were heard in central Tehran as air defence systems were activated to intercept incoming threats, according to reports from Al Jazeera Arabic.
1 April 2026 at 08:36 IST
UAE Ready For Military Operation To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz
West Asia War LIVE: UAE is prepared to act to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, signalling readiness to join the ongoing conflict, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Strait of Hormuz, a key oil route in Middle East, was closed by Iran on March 2 in retaliation to US-Israel strikes.
1 April 2026 at 08:36 IST
Large Fire At Kuwait Airport After Iranian Strikes Hit Fuel Tanks
West Asia War LIVE: A large fire broke out at Kuwait airport after Iranian attacks struck fuel tanks, authorities said, raising concerns over damage and disruption at the facility.
1 April 2026 at 08:17 IST
Trump Says Conflict to End in 2-3 Weeks
West Asia War LIVE: Donald Trump says US forces will end operations in Iran “very soon” and could be gone within two to three weeks. It’s the latest timeline for withdrawal to be set by the US president.
Published By : Amrita Narayan
Published On: 1 April 2026 at 08:13 IST