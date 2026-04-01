West Asia War LIVE: Massive Fire At Kuwait Airport After Iranian Strikes Hit Fuel Tanks, Airstikes Target Beirut

West Asia War | Image: Republic

The three-way conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel reached its 32nd day this Wednesday, with hostilities intensifying and no diplomatic resolution in sight. Recent events highlight a volatile combination of military action, economic shifts, and diplomatic maneuvering as the war continues to unfold.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Wednesday that President Trump is scheduled to deliver a televised address regarding the continuing hostilities with Iran on Thursday evening.

Confirming the timing of the broadcast via a social media post on X, Leavitt encouraged the public to "tune in" for the presidential update.

"Tomorrow night at 9 pm ET, President Trump will give an address to the nation to provide an important update on Iran," the Press Secretary stated in her Wednesday evening announcement

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is willing to join the US-Iran war and is preparing to help the United States and other allies reopen the Strait of Hormuz by force, according to a new report that cited Arab officials. This comes as Iran continues its attacks on the UAE and other Gulf states in response to US-Israeli attacks on its territory.

