Iran Was Months Away From Building Nuclear Weapon: Big Claim by Israel Foreign Minister

Israel-Iran War: Iran and Israel have been trading fire for the past five days on Israel's pretext of the attack being an attempt to stop Iran from becoming a nuclear power.

As tensions simmer between the two nations, Israel's foreign minister has said that Iran was months away from building a nuclear weapon.

Iran Was Months Away From Producing Nuclear Weapons?

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump insist that Iran was on the verge of developing nuclear weapons, contrary to the US intelligence assessments' conclusion that Iran was not actively pursuing nuclear weapons and was around three years away from being able to build and deliver one to a target of its selection.

However, Trump defied the US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard's testimony in support of the conclusion, saying, "I don’t care what she said. I think they were very close to having it."

Justifying the decision to attack Iran, Netanyahu told a media outlet, "We're doing something that is in the service of mankind, of humanity, and it's a battle of good against evil. America does, should, and does stand with the good. That's what President Trump is doing, And I deeply appreciate his support."

Now, aligning with the statements made by Trump and Netanyahu, the Israeli foreign minister has said that Iran was months away from building a nuclear weapon.

Tensions Escalate Between Israel-Iran

Israel struck dozens of targets in Iran, damaged the uranium enrichment plant at Natanz, and assassinated top military commanders and nuclear scientists in Tehran on Thursday night, June 12.

Following this, tensions surged as Iran launched waves of missiles at Israel. On Monday, Iran launched a fresh wave of missile strikes targeting infrastructures like the state television headquarters, major hospitals, and government buildings.

On the other hand, Israeli forces have asserted to have gained air superiority over Tehran and confirmed targeted strikes on ten Quds Force command centers within the city, a special unit of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard responsible for external military operations.