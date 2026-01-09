‘Iran Won’t Back Down, Trump Must Focus On US: Khamenei Issues Stern Warning As Massive Protests Rock Country | Image: Republic

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday declared that the Islamic Republic would neither back down nor tolerate the “actions carried out on behalf of foreign powers”.

In remarks aired on Iranian state TV, Khamenei said, “Everyone should know that the Islamic Republic will not retreat. It will not tolerate serving foreigners.”

He said anyone working for outside forces would be rejected by both the Iranian people and the Islamic system.

The strong message comes as protests continue to erupt across Iran, with demonstrators voicing anger over a range of political and economic issues. Security forces have been put on high alert in several regions as authorities move to contain the unrest.

Advertisement

Escalating his rhetoric, Khamenei also took aim at the United States and US President Donald Trump, saying Washington has no moral authority to comment on Iran’s internal matters.

“Trump should focus on issues in his own country,” Khamenei said, asserting that Iran remains steadfast despite external pressure. He accused the US of having “hands stained with the blood of more than 1,000 Iranians, including leaders and innocent people”.

Advertisement

Iranian state media reported that the Supreme Leader reiterated that the country would not yield to pressure, sanctions or what Tehran alleges are attempts by foreign powers to exploit internal unrest.