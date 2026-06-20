Iranian Delegation To Travel To Switzerland Over Ceasefire Violations: FM Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei

Tehran, Iran: Shortly after Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said that an Iranian delegation will travel to Switzerland, demanding adherence to the terms of the digitally signed MoU with the US.

This comes after Israeli strikes continued in Lebanon, despite the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

Speaking with the Tasnim News Agency, the spokesperson stressed that Iran has fulfilled its commitments according to the MoU, adding that the US should ensure the cessation of hostilities by Israel.

According to the agency, he said that the violation of the ceasefire in Lebanon "puts the entire Memorandum of Understanding in crisis," adding that Washington "failed to uphold its commitment to restrain the Zionist Regime."

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"The Iranian delegation will travel to Switzerland to follow up and demand the implementation of the other party's commitments. We have adhered to our commitments, and the opposing side is obligated to compel the Zionist regime to cease its attacks on Lebanon," the spokesperson said, according to Tasnim agency.

He further affirmed that Iran aims to implement the peace deal on the principle of "commitment for commitment," warning of repercussions upon breach of terms.

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"Iran will implement the agreement based on the principle of "commitment for commitment." The other party's breach of commitment will be met with reciprocal actions from Iran," the agency reported, he said.

He affirmed that the scheduled talks in Switzerland on Friday were put on hold after the US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, signed the MoU digitally on Wednesday.

"The scheduled trip for Friday was canceled due to the digital signing of the memorandum of understanding by the presidents of the two countries, and no longer had urgency for implementation," he said, according to Tasnim agency.

He added that the "start of negotiations for final agreement is conditional on the implementation of the five clauses of the memorandum of understanding."

Meanwhile, the Swiss Foreign Ministry stated that the efforts over negotiations in the US-Iran peace agreement are continuing.

According to CNN, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said that diplomats "from various countries" are "continuing their efforts to maintain the dialogue" between Washington and Tehran.

While declining to disclose the identities of the participants in the discussions, the ministry confirmed that Switzerland has offered the Burgenstock resort, located above Lake Lucerne, as a "discreet and reliable setting" to help advance the digitally signed Memorandum of Understanding between the two nations, CNN reported.

This comes as US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is en route to Switzerland, where the first round of talks aimed at reaching a potential nuclear agreement with Iran is expected to take place, according to Axios.

A US official told Axios that Senior Adviser and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, is already in Switzerland ahead of the anticipated negotiations.

Citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter, Axios had reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is also planning to travel to Switzerland on Saturday to participate in the talks. However, the source cautioned that the travel plans could still change depending on developments on the ground.