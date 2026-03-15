‘Wounded’ Or ‘Working’? Mystery Deepens Over Mojtaba Khamenei's Condition As US And Iran Trade Claims Over Supreme Leader's Fate

Tehran: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has dismissed reports of any issues with the country's newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, amidst global speculation regarding his physical condition. Araghchi stated that Khamenei is performing his duties according to the Constitution and that the government is functioning normally, as the conflict with the United States and Israel continues to escalate.

The Iranian Foreign Minister insisted that Mojtaba Khamenei remains fully capable of leading the Islamic Republic, despite his total absence from the public eye since the outbreak of major hostilities. Araghchi's denial of the claims came after US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed that Mojtaba Khamenei was "wounded and likely disfigured" in the early stages of the military campaign. However, Araghchi rejected these assertions, saying there was "no problem" with the Supreme Leader.

While Washington characterised the Iranian hierarchy as a "cowering" leadership forced into hiding, Tehran maintained that its governing institutions are functioning with constitutional precision, regardless of the physical location or visibility of the leader. Notably, Khamenei has not made a public appearance since the conflict began, fuelling speculation about his condition. Iranian state television aired a written statement from him, vowing to continue retaliatory actions against the US and its allies.

Meanwhile, the refutation from the Iranian FM has presented a differing narrative from Iran and the US regarding Khamenei's condition. While describing Iran's leadership as “desperate and hiding”, Hegseth also claimed that the US and Israel have struck over 15000 targets in Iran since the conflict began, and that Iran's missile volume is down 90% and one-way attack drones reduced by 95%. He added that the US will continue to deliver the "highest volume of strikes" on Iran.

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Earlier, in his first public message, Khamenei vowed to avenge martyrs, keep the Strait of Hormuz closed, and attack US bases. He warned that all US military bases in the region should be shut down, saying they would otherwise face attacks.

‘No Problem’ At The Top

During an exclusive interview with Ayman Mohyeldin on MS NOW on Saturday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was blunt in his dismissal of Western intelligence reports. Addressing the rumours that Mojtaba Khamenei had been critically injured, Araghchi stated firmly that there was “no problem with the Supreme Leader”, framing the reports of serious injury as little more than foreign propaganda.

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The foreign minister appeared to project an image of administrative continuity, assuring the citizens that the transition of power remains intact. "He is performing his duties according to the Constitution, and he will continue to do that," Araghchi stated, adding that the system is working and all other essential government functions remain fully operational. However, despite these assurances, the fact remains that Khamenei hasn't been seen in person since the conflict began, with his only communication being a written statement read by a state television presenter on 12 March.

Pentagon’s Assessment About Newly Appointed Iranian Supreme Leader

The denial of the claims by the Iranian administration stands in dark contrast to the intelligence presented by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Earlier, during a candid press briefing at the Pentagon on Friday, Hegseth claimed that Mojtaba Khamenei was "wounded and likely disfigured" during the initial phases of the US and Israeli air strikes. The Defense Secretary’s language was pointed, as he sought to outline the physical and psychological toll the campaign has taken on Iran's high command.

"Iran’s leadership is in no better shape, desperate and hiding," Hegseth remarked, further describing the new leader’s lack of public presence as a sign of weakness. "They’ve gone underground, cowering. That’s what rats do. We know the new so-called not-so-Supreme Leader is wounded and likely disfigured," he added, suggesting that the weak written statement issued by Tehran was a desperate attempt to project a legitimacy that no longer exists.

Leadership Born In Challenging Situation

The present crisis of succession began in Iran on February 28, when the long-time Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a massive US-Israeli airstrike on his compound in Tehran. Following his death, his second son Mojtaba Khamenei was elevated to the position amid the concerns of the escalating war. However, reports from Iranian ambassadors and leaked hospital data have suggested he may have been caught in the same strikes that killed his father, wife, and mother.