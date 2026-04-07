Iranian Hacker Group Handala Targets Israel’s UAV Backbone with First-Ever Leaked Photo of Elbit Design Team

Iranian-linked hacking group Handala has leaked an image that they claim is of the Elbit System Hermes Drone’s core design team. Elbit Systems is widely considered to be the backbone of Israel’s UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) infrastructure.

An Elbit Systems Ltd. Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) | Source: Reuters

The statement released by Handala also mentioned that further details including names of the individuals and other additional information would be shared subsequently. “This image marks only the beginning of uncovering the hidden aspects of the Zionist regime’s military and security projects,” they wrote.

The move has been analyzed by experts as an escalation in psychological warfare and targeted doxing by a group that has become the primary adversary of the Israeli defense sector.

By revealing the faces, names, and other personal details of the team, the group aims to create a "no-place-is-safe" atmosphere for the individuals behind Israel’s drone technology.

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Such leaks are often followed by "bounties" or threats against the employees' residences, as seen in their previous campaigns against IDF officials and defense contractors. Back in December 2025, The Handala group had offered a bounty of $30,000 on information of Israeli engineers and technicians, listing their photos, names, credentials, email addresses, locations, and phone numbers.

The profiles also included personal threats to some of the targets including one where Handala wrote, “You thought your family - the wife - three children - were safe. Don't forget about those three children.” They also mentioned that their emails and phones were being monitored.

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