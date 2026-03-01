Republic World
  • Iranian Media Rejects Reports Of Khamenei's Death, Says 'He Is Commanding The Field'

Updated 1 March 2026 at 03:06 IST

There are reports that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed and his body recovered. However, Iranian news agencies Tasnim and Mehr are contradicting the reports.

Nidhi Sinha
Tehran: There are reports that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed and his body recovered. However, Iranian news agencies Tasnim and Mehr are contradicting the reports. Quoting a source close to Khamenei’s office, Iranian media said, “I can tell you with confidence that the leader of the revolution is steadfast and firmly commanding the field."

Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 1 March 2026 at 03:06 IST