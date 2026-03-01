Updated 1 March 2026 at 03:06 IST
Iranian Media Rejects Reports Of Khamenei's Death, Says 'He Is Commanding The Field'
There are reports that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed and his body recovered. However, Iranian news agencies Tasnim and Mehr are contradicting the reports.
Tehran: There are reports that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed and his body recovered. However, Iranian news agencies Tasnim and Mehr are contradicting the reports. Quoting a source close to Khamenei’s office, Iranian media said, “I can tell you with confidence that the leader of the revolution is steadfast and firmly commanding the field."
