Iranian Missile Hits Microsoft Building in South Israel, Several Injured

Updated 20 June 2025 at 19:10 IST
Tel Aviv: An Iranian missile has hit a Microsoft office building located in south Israel on Friday. A missile has hit Beersheba Technology Park, injuring at least seven people and causing huge damage.
The missile targeted the Beersheba technology park Park, which houses several high-profile facilities, including a Microsoft office and military-linked cyber infrastructure.
An Iranian missile struck Microsoft’s data centre in Be’er Sheva, Israel. According to reports, the missile has hit the Microsoft building and also damaged nearby vehicles and structures.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility, stating the Microsoft office was targeted due to its alleged cooperation with Israeli defense systems, labeling it part of the “aggression-supporting infrastructure”.
The strike is part of a broader wave of Iranian missile attacks on Israeli territory, including a direct hit on Soroka Medical Center and damage to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, as the conflict enters its eighth day.
Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts are underway in Geneva, where European leaders are meeting with Iran’s foreign minister in hopes of de-escalation.
Published 20 June 2025 at 19:06 IST