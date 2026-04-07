Iranian Musician Ali Ghamsari Stages Sit-In at Power Plant to Protest US-Israeli Threats Against Critical Infrastructure

Tehran, Iran: In a deeply personal and symbolic act of defiance, prominent Iranian musician and artist Ali Ghamsari has begun a sit-in protest in front of the Damavand power plant, one of the main facilities supplying roughly half of Tehran’s electricity, amid escalating fears of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran’s vital infrastructure.

Ghamsari, performing and camping alone at the site, says he is acting as an independent artist, entirely free from any political movement or affiliation. His protest aims to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences that bombing electricity, water, gas, and other essential services would have on ordinary Iranians.

In a statement published on his Telegram channel, accompanied by a video of his solitary performance, Ghamsari declared that he will remain stationed at the power plant and continue to create music in solitude, hoping his art can help prevent attacks on the country’s critical infrastructure.

“The sound of my taar can help keep the lights in people’s homes from going out,” he said, referring to the traditional Iranian string instrument he plays.

Advertisement

“I stand here as a symbol of resistance to attacks on the country’s energy and water systems,” he said.

Ghamsari emphasized the universal human cost of war, rejecting any division based on nationality or allegiance.

Advertisement

“War’s goal is never rescue, and I wish more people understood this,” he stated.

He expressed confidence in the resilience of the Iranian people, rooted in their ancient history: “The people of Iran, relying on their thousands of years of history, will surely overcome this tough crisis with wisdom.”

Ghamsari also linked his protest to recent tragedies, including the deaths of young girls in Minab and victims from incidents last December, underscoring his refusal to remain silent in the face of violence against civilians, particularly children.

“After mourning those killed last December, the bloodshed of the girls in Minab made my grief even deeper. So I consider it my duty not to stay silent about Minab, just as I did not stay silent about December,” he said.

“For me, dividing children into ‘ours’ and ‘others’ has no meaning. A child is the purest and most beautiful gift from the Almighty,” he added.

As tensions in the Iran-Israel conflict continue to rise, with repeated threats of strikes targeting infrastructure, Ghamsari’s solitary vigil at the Damavand power plant has quickly drawn attention both inside Iran and internationally. His protest highlights the growing anxiety among Iranian civilians over the potential collapse of basic services if military escalation targets power plants, water facilities, and energy networks.