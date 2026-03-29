Iranian Spokesperson Issues Fiery Warning to Trump Over Threats of Ground Operations in Persian Gulf

Tehran, Iran: In a strongly worded statement, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, lashed out at U.S. President Donald Trump, accusing him of being influenced by Israeli intelligence and warning that any attempt at ground operations or occupation of Iranian territory would end in disaster for American forces.

Zolfaghari claimed Trump has repeatedly threatened Iran with ground operations and the occupation of some islands in the Persian Gulf. He further alleged that the U.S. president is acting under external pressure.

"Trump, the president of the United States, has repeatedly threatened Iran with ground operations and the occupation of some islands in the Persian Gulf. There is no doubt that the president of the United States, under pressure from Mossad, due to his background in the Epstein case, has become a plaything in the hands of the prime minister of the Israeli regime in the war and aggression against Iran," he said.

The spokesperson described Trump as untrustworthy and unstable, criticizing U.S. leadership for placing command of the armed forces in his hands.

Advertisement

"The president of the United States, who has become known as the biggest liar among the presidents of the countries of the world, and has no intellectual and discursive stability, is not trustworthy at all, and unfortunately, the leaders of the United States have given the command of the armed forces to someone who, due to his imbalance, has taken dangerous and wrong positions and decisions, and has led the US army into the quagmire of death," he said.

Zolfaghari portrayed U.S. military personnel as suffering heavy losses, suggesting that Trump and senior commanders are operating from safer locations far from the front lines while expecting troops to fight.

Advertisement

"Trump, whose commanders and soldiers are struggling with death in the region every day, has fled from his destroyed bases due to fear of being killed, and has taken refuge in the service, population, and economic centers of the countries of the region, and of course, they are also being targeted there," he said.

"He and the senior commanders of the crumbling US army, thousands of kilometers away from the battlefield, expect resistance from commanders and soldiers on the battlefield! Trump beats a topic on a drum of threat one morning, and retreats in the evening. Sometimes he talks about negotiation, and hours later, he decides to run a war," he said.

The Iranian official accused Trump of causing widespread harm through his policies.

"This unbalanced and lying individual has inflicted great damage on the people of America, Europe, and the countries of the world, especially the countries of West Asia," he said.

Zolfaghari emphasized that Iran views force as the only language Trump understands and issued a direct warning in response to recent U.S. threats.

"The president of the United States has proven that the only language he knows is the language of force. In response to Trump's recent threats about ground operations or occupying any part of Iran's territory, which is just a dream, we declare that Islamic warriors have been waiting for such actions for a long time, to prove that aggression and occupation will not have any result but humiliating captivity, disintegration, and disappearance of aggressors, and American commanders and soldiers will be good food for the sharks of Persian Gulf," he said.

He urged Trump and U.S. commanders to study Iranian history and avoid sending soldiers into what he described as certain defeat.

"It's better for Trump and US army commanders to study Iranian history once and learn from the way Iranians have dealt with aggressors throughout history. Do not throw your soldiers into the mouth of captivity and death in delusional president's cycle. The powerful armed forces of Iran, proud and exalted, are counting moments for your army to be uprooted and destroyed if President Trump's threats become operational as a symbol of delusion and lies," he said.