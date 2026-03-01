Iran Confirms Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Dead, Announces 40-Day Mourning After US, Israeli Attacks

Tehran: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the architect of the country's anti-US stance, was killed in the joint military operation, carried out by the United States and Israel, Iranian state media confirmed early Sunday. This marks a dramatic escalation in tensions across the Middle East. Iran state television announced began broadcasting Quranic recitations following the confirmation. Iran also declared 40 days of public mourning and announced a seven-day national holiday.

According to Iranian media reports, Khamenei was killed during coordinated U.S.-Israeli aerial strikes targeting key military and government installations in Tehran and other strategic locations. The strikes reportedly hit the Supreme Leader’s office complex, known as Beit-e Rahbari, where he was said to have been present.

U.S. President Donald Trump described the operation as “heavy and pinpoint bombing” and said military action would continue “through the week or as long as necessary.” In a statement, Trump called the development the “greatest chance” for the Iranian people to “take back” their country.

The joint assault marks the second direct U.S. strike on Iranian targets in recent months amid ongoing tensions over Tehran’s nuclear programme. Analysts said the killing of Khamenei, who held ultimate authority over Iran’s military, judiciary and foreign policy for more than three decades, could trigger a major leadership vacuum in the absence of a publicly designated successor.

Iran had earlier retaliated against U.S. and Israeli positions by launching missiles and drones toward Israel and American military bases in the region, according to regional officials.

Iranian Media Confirms Khamenei's Death

State media reported that the 86-year-old was killed in an airstrike targeting his compound in downtown Tehran. Satellite photos from Airbus showed the site heavily bombed.

Israeli media outlets, including Channel 12 and public broadcaster Kan, reported that senior Israeli officials had confirmed Khamenei’s “elimination” and that his body was recovered from the rubble of his compound. Channel 12 further reported that a photograph of Khamenei’s body was shown to President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “The Supreme Leader of Iran Has Reached Martyrdom,” state broadcaster IRIB also reported this morning.

Iran’s National Security Council said Khamenei’s killing would serve as the “launchpad for a great uprising” against what it described as aggressors. Iranian authorities have not yet announced details regarding succession or funeral arrangements.