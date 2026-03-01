Iranian TV Anchors Break Down In Tears Announcing Ayatollah Khamenei's Death | VIDEO

Tehran: Iranian reporters broke down in tears while announcing the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israel airstrikes on Tehran on Saturday.

An anchor of a state broadcaster struggled to speak as he cried profusely on live TV. A video showed him covering his mouth, trying to control his tears and trying to move on with the broadcast. He was later seen blowing his nose on a tissue before completing the broadcast.

‘Revenge Is Coming’

Maryam Azarchehr, anchor of state media Press TV, also broke down on air. "A revenge is coming. A revenge is coming soon. They will see what they have done. Today, those mourning him will be the orphans across the world, as the orphans once mourned Imam Ali, peace be upon him,” she said.

She added, "Today the devils of the world will celebrate, and everybody they have managed to brainwash."

Sounding visibly moved, the anchor said, “This is not over. Trump is going to pay a price, a price paid by no American president at any time, paid by no Zionist, paid by no criminal of all time…Revenge is coming…It is coming after Trump and after everybody who facilitated this assassination. He will pay the ultimate price.”