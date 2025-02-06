Iranian Woman Protest Naked on Police Car, CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Tehran: A shocking video has surfaced on social media that captures a woman who appears to be naked while protesting in Iran. The video is said to be from Iran's Mashhad city.

In the viral video footage, a woman can be seen protesting on a police car bonnet with no clothes on. The shocking video footage shows the woman screaming as she stands on the hood of the car in the middle of the street.

According to reports, the woman did come under the control of police officers and dared to reach out to the weapons carried by the armed police.

Reason for Naked Protest in Iran

As video of a naked woman protesting in Iran goes viral on social media, it also raises questions as to why this woman was protesting naked, targeting police cars and their weapons. According to local media reports, a woman was protesting Iran's increasingly oppressive clothing laws for women.

The woman's daredevil protest has raised multiple questions, from her mental health and others welcoming her as a symbol of defiance to the country's harsh clothing restrictions for women.

The woman's naked protest is also being connected to the bigger part of the movement in Iran, in which women are protesting against the moral policing issues that restrict them from wearing clothes of their choice.

