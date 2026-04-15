Iran’s 1,104‑Hour Internet Shutdown Coincides With Full US Naval Blockade of Ports

The persistent digital isolation of Iran continues, as the nation remains largely severed from the global web. According to the internet watchdog NetBlocks, the near blackout of the internet in Iran "is now entering its 47th day after 1,104 hours without international connectivity for the general public."



Digital access began to crumble following a fresh wave of domestic demonstrations in early January. These restrictions were significantly tightened and "intensified after the start of the US-Israel war on Iran at the end of February."



Monitoring groups report that the sustained disruption has crippled communication channels for millions of citizens, creating a massive information vacuum. While internal networks remain partially functional, the barrier to international platforms has effectively siloed the country during a period of escalating regional conflict and internal unrest.



The prolonged nature of the shutdown marks one of the most significant periods of state-mandated digital censorship in recent history, as the "1,104 hours" milestone underscores the severity of the connectivity crisis.

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This domestic digital silence coincides with a deepening diplomatic and military confrontation. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, on Wednesday, strongly hit back at what he described as external pressure and military aggression against Iran, asserting that any attempt to impose force on the Islamic Republic would ultimately fail. These remarks come amid a fragile ceasefire and ongoing diplomatic engagements aimed at securing a complete halt to hostilities in West Asia.



According to Iranian state media ISNA, Pezeshkian emphasised that while Iran remains committed to constructive dialogue, it will not yield to coercion. This defiant stance follows reports suggesting a potential second round of talks between Washington and Tehran, after the initial discussions in Islamabad ended in a stalemate. "We emphasise constructive dialogue, but will not be forced to surrender. Any attempt to impose will or force Iran to surrender is doomed to failure, and the people will never accept such an approach. Iran is not seeking war," he stated, as quoted by ISNA.

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The President's rhetoric reflects the heightened tensions on the ground following a US-imposed blockade targeting Iranian ports, a move that has further crippled the already strained relations between Tehran and Washington. Pezeshkian specifically questioned the legality and morality of recent actions by US and Israeli forces, raising concerns over the impact of military strikes on civilian infrastructure.



"With what authorisation and for what crime was the attack on our country carried out?" he asked, as quoted by ISNA. He further challenged the justification for targeting civilians, elites, children, and destroying vital centres, including schools and hospitals, within the framework of international law and humanitarian principles. He reiterated that while the country seeks peace, it will firmly resist any external pressure that undermines its sovereignty.



This resistance is being tested by a massive military mobilisation. Earlier in the day, the United States Central Command, CENTCOM, announced that a full blockade of Iran's ports has been successfully implemented. US forces have asserted maritime dominance across key regional waterways, particularly the strategic Strait of Hormuz, effectively synchronising the country's economic isolation with its digital blackout.



In a formal statement, CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper confirmed that, within just 36 hours of initiating the operation, US forces had effectively stopped all maritime trade flowing in and out of the country. "A blockade of Iranian ports has been fully implemented as US forces maintain maritime superiority in the Middle East. An estimated 90 per cent of Iran's economy is fuelled by international trade by sea. In less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, US forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea," the statement read.



CENTCOM revealed the scale of the operation involves more than 10,000 US personnel, including sailors, marines, and airmen, alongside over a dozen warships and dozens of aircraft, ensuring the blockade remains absolute as the regional crisis continues.