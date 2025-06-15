Iran’s Kheibar‑Shekan Ballistic Missile Hits Haifa At An Extraordinary Speed | WATCH

Israel-Iran Conflict: Multiple video clips and reports have surfaced online showing what appears to be Iran’s most powerful missile strike yet on Israel. A hypersonic ballistic missile, believed to be launched directly from Iran, reportedly hit near Haifa, the northern coastal city considered to be the economic lifeline of Israel.

The missile was seen travelling at an extremely high speed, and in a matter of seconds, it struck an area near the coast of Haifa. Following the blast, lights across the entire city reportedly went out, suggesting a large-scale power failure possibly caused by the impact.

First Use of Hypersonic Missile in Ongoing Conflict

According to early reports, this could be the first time Iran has used a hypersonic ballistic missile in its ongoing military exchange with Israel. These types of missiles are known for their ability to travel at speeds greater than five times the speed of sound and can evade most air defence systems due to their unpredictable flight path and velocity.

The attack came as part of a wider missile barrage launched by Iran against various targets in Israel. Explosions were reported in and around Haifa shortly before midnight local time, with air raid sirens blaring across the region.

Electricity Outage Across Haifa After Strike

Soon after the missile hit, large parts of Haifa reportedly went dark. Social media posts and videos from local residents showed blacked-out streets, emergency vehicles rushing towards the coast, and widespread panic among civilians. The full extent of damage and casualties, if any, is still being assessed by Israeli authorities.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have not yet officially confirmed the use of a hypersonic missile by Iran, but defence sources told local media that an unusual projectile with extraordinary speed was detected moments before the blast in Haifa.

Iran-Israel Tensions Escalate

This attack is part of a larger and fast-escalating conflict between Israel and Iran that began earlier this month when Israel conducted airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites. Since then, both nations have been engaged in repeated missile attacks, targeting not just military locations but also key infrastructure.

Haifa, home to one of Israel’s main ports, oil refineries, and several strategic industries, is a symbolic and practical target for Iran. The apparent targeting of this city indicates a possible shift in strategy by Iran to strike at Israel’s economic nerve centres.