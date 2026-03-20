Iran’s Supreme Leader Says Enemies’ ‘Security Must Be Taken Away’ | Image: X

DUBAI: Iran’s new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei called Friday for the enemies of his nation to have their “security” taken away, in his latest message to the public.

Khamenei made the remarks in a statement issued on his behalf and sent to President Masoud Pezeshkian after Israel killed Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib.

Khamenei hasn’t been seen since he was named as supreme leader, succeeding his father, the 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the first day of the war on Feb. 28.

American and Israeli officials have suggested that Mojtaba Khamenei was hurt in the war.