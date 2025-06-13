Iran’s Top General Hossein Salami Killed in Israeli Airstrike, Say Reports

Iranian media on Friday reported that Major General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has been killed in an Israeli airstrike.

According to Tasnim News Agency, which is closely associated with the IRGC, Salami was “martyred” during the Israeli air assault that struck multiple sites across Iran. Another outlet, Mehr News Agency, also reported his death, citing sources claiming the IRGC headquarters was among the targets.

The reported strike came as part of Israel’s aerial campaign named Operation Nation of Lions, which focused on Iran’s nuclear and military facilities. The Israeli military has said the operation was aimed at addressing threats posed by Iran’s nuclear programme.