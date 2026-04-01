Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah Militia Linked To Kidnapping Of US Journalist Shelly Kittleson, Suspect Detained

Washington: Shelly Kittleson, an American freelance journalist and contributor to Al-Monitor, has reportedly been abducted in Baghdad, with the US Department of State confirming it is investigating the case and noting that she had previously been warned about security risks in the region.

Dylan Johnson, an assistant secretary of state for global public affairs, confirmed in a post on X, "The U.S. Department of State is aware of the reported kidnapping of an American journalist in Baghdad, Iraq."

Highlighting the proactive measures taken prior to the incident, Johnson stated that the victim had been alerted to potential dangers. "The State Department previously fulfilled our duty to warn this individual of threats against them, and we will continue to coordinate with the FBI to ensure their release as quickly as possible," he added.

Regarding the progress of the investigation on the ground, the US official noted that a suspect with links to a known militia has already been apprehended. "An individual with ties to the Iranian-aligned militia group Kataib Hizballah, believed to be involved in the kidnapping, has been taken into custody by Iraqi authorities," Johnson said.

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In light of the escalating security concerns, the State Department reiterated its strictest warnings for all US citizens currently in the country. "Iraq remains at a Level 4 Travel Advisory, and Americans are advised not to travel to Iraq for any reason and to leave Iraq now," the statement emphasised.

Directing a specific message to media professionals and other citizens, the department issued a final plea for compliance with official safety protocols. "The State Department strongly advises all Americans, including members of the press, to adhere to all travel advisories," the post read.

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Following these official confirmations, Middle East-focused news outlet Al-Monitor issued an urgent appeal for the safe return of its freelance reporter, Shelly Kittleson, following the reports of her abduction in Iraq on Tuesday. In an official statement, the organisation expressed grave concern, stating, "We are deeply alarmed by the kidnapping of Al-Monitor contributor Shelly Kittleson in Iraq on Tuesday. We call for her safe and immediate release."

The outlet further highlighted the significance of Kittleson's presence in the region, noting that they "stand by her vital reporting from the region and call for her swift return to continue her important work."

Parallel to these statements, the Iraqi government confirmed that a foreign female journalist has been abducted, sparking an extensive security operation to track down the perpetrators. According to a report by The Hill, authorities are currently focused on locating the victim and securing her release following the evening kidnapping.

Iraq's Interior Ministry stated on Tuesday that security units engaged in a high-speed pursuit of the kidnappers. The chase resulted in the interception of a vehicle, which reportedly overturned as the perpetrators attempted to flee the scene. Following the crash, security forces successfully apprehended one of the suspects and impounded a vehicle used in the crime.

"The Ministry affirms that efforts are ongoing to track down the remaining individuals involved, secure the release of the kidnapped journalist, and take all necessary legal measures against all those involved in this criminal act, in accordance with the law," the ministry declared in an official statement.

While the Iraqi authorities did not officially disclose the identity of the journalist, Alex Plitsas, a non-resident senior fellow with the Atlantic Council and former Pentagon official, identified the victim as US citizen Shelly Kittleson.

In a post on the social platform X, Plitsas confirmed he is acting as her designated US point of contact, noting her extensive experience reporting from both Iraq and Syria. "She's the sweetest person in the world, and she doesn't have a mean bone in her body," Plitsas told The Hill, adding that any information regarding her current location or state of health should be shared with law enforcement immediately.

In his initial disclosure, Plitsas suggested that a specific armed faction might be responsible for the disappearance. "I can confirm that my friend Shelly Kittleson was abducted and may have been taken hostage in Baghdad by Khatib [sic] Hezbollah," he wrote, stating that her "whereabouts and condition [are] unknown."

The group in question, Kataib Hezbollah, is a powerful militia with ties to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). As highlighted by The Hill, the group previously held Israeli-Russian academic Elizabeth Tsurkov for over two years.

Tsurkov, who was eventually liberated through US intervention, has since provided harrowing accounts of the torture and sexual assault she faced during her captivity.