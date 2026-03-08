IRGC Unleashes 27th Wave of Operation True Promise 4 With New Solid-Fuel Missiles Against US And Israeli Targets | Image: Reuters/File Photo

Tehran: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has declared the commencement of its 27th offensive under Operation True Promise 4, targeting American and Israeli positions in response to what it termed a new wave of "unprovoked US-Israeli aggression towards the Islamic Republic," Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported.

In a formal announcement released on Saturday, the elite military wing detailed the latest phase as a series of integrated drone and missile barrages. The operation specifically directed missile counter-offensives against Israeli military infrastructure located in the northern regions of the occupied territories.

The IRGC specified that these strikes were carried out using newly developed solid-fuel missile technology by its Aerospace Division.

"In this strategic and multidimensional operation, Zionist military targets in [the occupied city of] Haifa were struck by the IRGC's Aerospace Division's new solid-fuel Kheibar-Shekan missiles, which possess terminal guidance capability up to the point of impact," the official dispatch stated.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported that unmanned aerial systems were deployed to strike a specific site housing American personnel.

The military statement noted that drone units "successfully targeted the location where American forces are stationed in 'Marina,' in the vicinity of the buildings of the 'Warner Brothers' company."

Advertisement

Simultaneously, the IRGC Navy engaged facilities linked to the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

According to the Corps, naval forces hit the command centre for unmanned surface vessels and military support hangars at Salman Port, which they described as belonging to "American terrorist forces."

Commenting on the internal situation within the occupied territories, the IRGC claimed that their monitoring suggests the Israeli administration is "attempting to create a human shield to protect its military personnel by confining residents of the occupied territories to northern and central areas."

The Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported that the persistence of these retaliatory strikes has led to continuous emergency sirens across the region. The IRGC noted that following these "smart attacks," the atmosphere in the occupied territories has shifted into a permanent state of "siren after siren."

The military statement concluded by affirming that the Iranian Armed Forces are prepared for a long-term escalation, warning that their units "are lying in wait for American forces with precision and planning."

Operation True Promise 4 was initiated immediately following the start of foreign strikes last Saturday.