Irina Podnosova, Russia’s First Woman Chief Justice and Former Classmate Of Vladimir Putin, Dies Mysteriously At 71

Moscow: Irina Podnosova, the first woman to serve as Chief Justice of Russia, has died suddenly in Moscow. Her death is being viewed with suspicion, as she joins a growing list of Russian elites who have died under mysterious circumstances in the past two years.

Podnosova was appointed to the position just over a year ago, following the sudden death of her predecessor, Vyacheslav Lebedev, who had led the Supreme Court for decades.

She passed away at the age of 71, reportedly due to illness. However, speculation are going around that there might be something more into her death mystery than what meets the eye.

Podnosova was a former classmate of President Vladimir Putin and nominated to the top judicial post by him.

According to reports, Podnosova had previously made a remark about Putin, stating that during their college days, women were generally not interested in him.

Her appointment to such a high-profile and accountable position came after years of service in Russia’s judiciary. Though official sources cite cancer as the cause of death, the timing and circumstances have fuelled public curiosity that there could be more in her death than just the illness.

Being Vladimir Putin’s former classmate and someone who knew him personally, Irina Podnosova once described him in a 2001 interview as a socially awkward individual who often stayed on the sidelines.

Podnosova and Putin attended Leningrad State University together, where they were classmates at the law faculty during the Soviet era.

She further revealed that Putin was not particularly popular among women and came across as a geeky guy.