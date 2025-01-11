Is Elon Musk Aligning With BJP In Criticising George Soros' Foreign Political Interference?

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of social media platform X, has once again taken aim at billionaire George Soros, following a wave of criticism over the political activist’s involvement in global affairs. Musk has been outspoken against Soros for years, and in his recent post on his X handle, he appeared to be cornering the media outlets over their different treatment of foreign policies when it comes to himself and George Soros.

Elon Musk’s ongoing criticism of George Soros continues to spark debate, especially regarding foreign influence in national politics. As Musk challenges both Soros and media outlets, the debate has gained attention internationally, with accusations of political meddling and growing scrutiny of Soros’s funding activities. Meanwhile, his continuous remarks against Soros coincide with the stance the ruling party in India, the BJP has been maintaining for the past several years.

Musk Criticises Media Bias

Musk took to X to accuse legacy media outlets of treating him harshly when he comments on foreign politics while giving Soros a free pass despite his long history of influencing international matters. Musk’s remark follows a broader political narrative in India, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made similar accusations about foreign interference linking it with the Congress party leaders.

The billionaire Tesla owner shared a caricature on his X handle, depicting two expressions and having written as, “Legacy media when Elon Musk gets involved in foreign politics” and “Legacy media when George Soros has been interfering in foreign politics for decades”.

Notably, the BJP recently claimed that former Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has ties to organisations funded by Soros, which allegedly support the idea of an independent Kashmir. The BJP argued that such foreign funding could influence India's internal political affairs.

In a series of social media posts, BJP officials claimed that Gandhi’s association with the FDL-AP Foundation, a group reportedly financed by the Soros Foundation, could reflect foreign influence on India’s politics. They further alleged that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, which Gandhi chairs, had a partnership with Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

BJP also highlighted Rahul Gandhi's use of information from Soros-funded organisations like OCCRP during a press conference about the Adani Group, suggesting that the connection between the Gandhis and Soros is damaging.

Musk Attacks On Soros

Elon Musk, who has previously called Soros’ recognition a "travesty," stepped up his criticism by accusing Soros of having "hatred for humanity" and specifically targeting Israel. Musk shared a news report about Soros allegedly funding organisations that support Hamas, a militant group in Gaza. Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, had accused Soros of donating $15 million to NGOs with links to Hamas. Musk posted this report, commenting, "George Soros's hatred of humanity includes Israel btw."

Musk, in his characteristic style, shared a meme comparing Soros to the fictional Star Wars villain Darth Sidious, further fueling the debate over Soros’s political influence.

Who Is George Soros