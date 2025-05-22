Is Hamas Chief Muhammad Sinwar Dead? Netanyahu Hints at 'Possible' Strike Success

New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday claimed that Muhammad Sinwar, the de facto commander of Hamas in Gaza, was killed in a targeted airstrike carried out by Israeli forces last month. Sinwar, the younger brother of slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, was named among several operatives reportedly eliminated in recent operations. However, Hamas has not yet confirmed his death.

Netanyahu made the announcement during a press conference held amid growing criticism over Israel’s ongoing offensive in Gaza. “We have eliminated dozens of terrorists,” he said, adding that Muhammad Sinwar was believed to be among the dead.

Brother of October 7 Mastermind

Muhammad Sinwar was considered the de facto commander of Hamas in Gaza following the death of his brother, Yahya Sinwar, who was killed in southern Gaza by Israeli forces in October last year. Yahya Sinwar was regarded as one of the top leaders behind the deadly cross-border attack that triggered the ongoing war.

The Israeli government has stepped up its military campaign in recent weeks under what it has named Operation Gideon’s Chariots, with the aim of regaining full control over the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu reiterated this goal during the press conference, saying the operation would continue until complete dominance was achieved.

Temporary Ceasefire on the Table

Meanwhile, Netanyahu said Israel was open to the idea of a "temporary ceasefire" — but only if it helped secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.

“If there is an option for a temporary ceasefire to free hostages, we’ll be ready,” The National quoted Netanyahu as saying. According to him, at least 20 Israeli hostages are confirmed to be "certainly alive."

The last truce, which lasted from January to March, allowed for some hostages to return home. However, fighting resumed soon after as Israeli forces moved deeper into Gaza territory, capturing more areas.

Growing International Pressure

Israel’s military campaign has faced increasing international criticism, particularly over the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The offensive has coincided with an 11-week blockade that has severely disrupted the flow of essential supplies and aid into the territory.

Although some aid deliveries resumed this week, the United Nations says the humanitarian situation remains dire.

“None of the supplies have been able to leave the Karam Abu Salem loading area,” said UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, citing security threats and a high risk of looting due to worsening conditions. He added that Israeli authorities were only permitting aid access to zones considered unsafe for proper distribution.