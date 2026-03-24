Is US Military Not Under Trump’s Control? Washington Strikes Iran Hours After President's 5-Day Pause Claim

United States: Just hours after a declaration by US President Donald Trump that Washington would cease strikes on Iran for five days, US forces continued to aggressively hit Iranian military targets using precision munitions. The United States Central Command further reinforced this on its official X handle, posting a video of the attacks with the caption: “U.S. forces continue to aggressively strike Iranian military targets with precision munitions.” The development casts serious doubt over the credibility of the claimed pause.

The continued attacks come just hours after Trump announced that the United States would postpone all strikes on Iran for five days, citing “very good and productive” discussions between Washington and Tehran.

Trump Claims ‘Productive Talks’, Announces 5-Day Pause

According to Trump, the US and Iran have had fruitful talks over the last 48 hours with the goal of ending the current Middle East conflict.

“I am pleased to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East. Based on the tenor and tone of these in depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, witch will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President Donald J. Trump,” his Truth Social post read.

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Trump's Truth Social Post

He also insisted that Iran had approached the US first for a deal.

"I didn't call them. They called. They wanted to make a deal, and we are also willing to make a deal," Trump said, adding that, “It's got to be a good deal. And it's got to be no more wars, no more nuclear weapons.”

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“They are not gonna have nuclear weapons anymore, they are agreeing to that. Any of that stops, there's no deal,” Trump said, drawing a firm red line.

The announcement was seen as a possible first sign of de-escalation since the war began on February 28.

Negotiation or Just a Bluff by Trump?

Hours after announcing a halt, Trump told reporters that it was Iran, not the US, that first made talks for a deal.

"I didn't call them. They called. They wanted to make a deal, and we are also willing to make a deal," Trump said, adding that, “It's got to be a good deal. And it's got to be no more wars, no more nuclear weapons.”

“They are not gonna have nuclear weapons anymore, they are agreeing to that. Any of that stops, there's no deal,” Trump said, drawing the red line. The remark was made just hours after Iranian media stated that there had been no communication between the two countries, rejecting Trump's assurances that Iran was eager to resume negotiations.

Iran Flatly Denies Talks, Calls US Move a ‘Retreat’

However, Iranian authorities have categorically rejected Trump’s claims, stating that no talks, direct or indirect, have taken place. Iran’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the US position, with sources quoted in Iranian media saying, “There are no direct communications with the United States, nor through intermediaries.”

An informed Iranian source claimed that the US decision to pause strikes reflects pressure rather than progress. “A senior security official says Trump withdrew after Iran’s credible military threats and rising financial pressures in the US and the West,” the source said.

Tehran maintained that it will not negotiate until its war objectives are achieved and made it clear that its military posture will continue. Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said, “The battle continues and another defeat for the devil. Trump and the United States have once again been defeated.”

Iran also interpreted the five-day pause not as de-escalation but as a conditional delay, warning that any further attack would be met with full-scale defense.

Threats Escalate, Strait of Hormuz Remains Flashpoint

Iran has highlighted the Strait of Hormuz as a major pressure point, and tensions are still high there. Iran reaffirmed that it had not modified its position on the Strait. "The Strait will remain closed to those attacking Iran," officials declared, adding that as long as "psychological warfare continues," regular conditions won't return.

Iran had threatened to worsen the situation by placing naval mines throughout the Persian Gulf and attacking power plants. Additionally, it published maps of possible targets, such as Israel's two biggest power plants and sites in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait.