ISKCON Calls for Special Prayers Across World Seeking Divine Protection for Minorities in Bangladesh

New Delhi: Amid the increasing incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh , the ISKCON community will organise a special prayers on Sunday, November 1, to seek Lord Krishna's "protection" of the devotees and prevelence of harmony in the country.

The ISKCON community has called upon its members around the world "to organize special prayers and kirtans this Sunday, December 1, asking Lord Krishna to protect our devotees and all religious minorities in Bangladesh."

This comes amid the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former member of ISKCON Bangladesh. Das was arrested earlier this week on sedition charges. The ISKCON issued a statement, calling upon people to organise the event.

Special Prayers in ISKCON Temples This Sunday

"All ISKCON temples and communities around the world are called upon to organize special prayers and kirtans this Sunday, December 1, asking Lord Krishna to protect our devotees and all religious minorities in Bangladesh. The international ISKCON Governing Body Commission Executive Committee (EC), under the Chairmanship of Guru Prasada Swami, and with the support of the global Communications Ministry, is calling upon all devotees and friends of ISKCON to join together this Sunday at ISKCON temples worldwide to offer prayers for our fellow Vaishnavas, and other minorities, in Bangladesh."

"On Sunday, the day that ISKCON temples host their largest congregational functions, devotees and temple leaders are asked to offer their Sunday kirtans and programs in a call for the well-being and protection of the devotees in Bangladesh. Temple communities are also asked to offer the following special prayer in a spirit of global harmony: “Dear Lord Krishna, dear Lord Caitanya, kindly bless and protect all the devotees and other religious minorities in Bangladesh. May the current social tensions be peacefully resolved and may lasting harmony be established in the land of Bangladesh.”

"ISKCON is a peaceful organization, and devotees in Bangladesh contribute in many ways to their county,” the statement quotes Anuttama Dasa, ISKCON Minister of Communications, as saying. “Unfortunately, some who don’t know ISKCON well, are misrepresenting us and our peaceful intentions,” he said.

In response to rejection of ISKCON ban plea by the Bangladeshi High Court, Anuttama Dasa said expressed gratitude to the HC for delivering an order in ISKCON's support.

“We are most grateful to the High Court for its decision in support of ISKCON,” said Anuttama Dasa.

Row Over Chinmoy Krishna Das's Arrest

The calls for ISKCON's ban came as response to clashes earlier this week, erupted following the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das. Further, assistant government prosecutor Saiful Islam Alif was killed on Tuesday in clashes between police and the supporters of Das in Chattogram which fuelled anger among Bangladeshi nationals.

Reacting to the developments, ISKCON Bangladesh general secretary Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari had said that the organisation was never engaged in “communal or conflict-driven activities”. The ISKCON later distanced itself from Chinmoy. Das further added that Chinmoy was earlier expelled from the organisation for violating its rules and none of his activities were connected to ISKCON.

Chinmoy's was arrested following allegations that he disrespected the national flag of Bangladesh during a rally in Chittagong, which was organised to protest the alleged persecution of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Later, he was denied bail and sent behind bars.