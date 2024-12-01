Chorus for Peace Grows as ISKCON Holds Prayers Worldwide For Protection of Minorities in Bangladesh

New Delhi: Amid unrest and alleged attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh , the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) held prayers in its temples across world on Sunday, December 1, for peace and harmony to return to the South Asian nation.

Earlier on Saturday, the ISKCON community had called upon the devotees worldwide to offer prayers to Lord Krishna for the protection of all religious minorities in Bangladesh.

ISKCON temples across India, including in Hyderabad, Delhi and Bengaluru, witnessed huge gathering of Krishna devotess for the special prayer session.

Devotees Who Fed Needy People Were Killed: ISKCON

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Vrajendra Nandan Das Communication Director, ISKCON, said he hoped that Bangladesh's interin govt will take action against those spreading lies about ISCKON by calling it "terrorist and radical organisation" and engaging in wrongdoings against its devotees in Bangladesh.

Vrajendra Nandan Das said, "...If an institution like ISKCON is called a terrorist and radical organisation in Bangladesh, it's a baseless thing and a lie. No one - in India and around the world will accept this... Those devotees who organised Bhandara and fed needy people - were killed. I hope that the interim govt of Bangladesh will take strict action against the culprits and I expect them to give proper security to Hindus..."

Bangladesh has witnessed violent attacks against minorities, including vandalisation of Hindu temples and clashes involving Hindus, further worsening the ongoing unrest in the country which remains tense after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina 's government earlier this year.

The ISKCON community organised the special prayers and "kirtans" to seek Lord Krishna's "protection" of the devotees and prevelence of harmony in the country.

3 Hindu Monks Arrested in Bangladesh

This also comes amid the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former member of ISKCON Bangladesh. Das was arrested earlier this week on sedition charges. Earlier on November 29, two more monks were arrested in Bangladesh while they were returning after meeting Chinmoy Das. The two monks were identified as Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari.

Amid Bangladesh Unrest, ISKCON's Call For Special Prayers For Today

In a statement released on Saturday, ISKCON called upon people to organise the event. The statement read, "All ISKCON temples and communities around the world are called upon to organize special prayers and kirtans this Sunday, December 1, asking Lord Krishna to protect our devotees and all religious minorities in Bangladesh. The international ISKCON Governing Body Commission Executive Committee (EC), under the Chairmanship of Guru Prasada Swami, and with the support of the global Communications Ministry, is calling upon all devotees and friends of ISKCON to join together this Sunday at ISKCON temples worldwide to offer prayers for our fellow Vaishnavas, and other minorities, in Bangladesh."

"On Sunday, the day that ISKCON temples host their largest congregational functions, devotees and temple leaders are asked to offer their Sunday kirtans and programs in a call for the well-being and protection of the devotees in Bangladesh. Temple communities are also asked to offer the following special prayer in a spirit of global harmony: “Dear Lord Krishna, dear Lord Caitanya, kindly bless and protect all the devotees and other religious minorities in Bangladesh. May the current social tensions be peacefully resolved and may lasting harmony be established in the land of Bangladesh.”

"ISKCON is a peaceful organization, and devotees in Bangladesh contribute in many ways to their county,” the statement quotes Anuttama Dasa, ISKCON Minister of Communications, as saying. “Unfortunately, some who don’t know ISKCON well, are misrepresenting us and our peaceful intentions,” he said.

In response to rejection of ISKCON ban plea by the Bangladeshi High Court, Anuttama Dasa said expressed gratitude to the HC for delivering an order in ISKCON's support. “We are most grateful to the High Court for its decision in support of ISKCON,” said Anuttama Dasa.

Row Over Chinmoy Krishna Das's Arrest

The calls for ISKCON's ban came as response to clashes earlier this week, erupted following the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das. Further, assistant government prosecutor Saiful Islam Alif was killed on Tuesday in clashes between police and the supporters of Das in Chattogram which fuelled anger among Bangladeshi nationals.

Reacting to the developments, ISKCON Bangladesh general secretary Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari had said that the organisation was never engaged in “communal or conflict-driven activities”. The ISKCON later distanced itself from Chinmoy. Das further added that Chinmoy was earlier expelled from the organisation for violating its rules and none of his activities were connected to ISKCON.

Chinmoy's was arrested following allegations that he disrespected the national flag of Bangladesh during a rally in Chittagong, which was organised to protest the alleged persecution of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Later, he was denied bail and sent behind bars.