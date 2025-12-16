‘Islam Is About Saving Lives, It's Time To End Radicalisation’: Chief Imam Condemns Bondi Beach Terror Attack

Chief Imam of the All India Imam Organisation, Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, on Monday strongly condemned the deadly terror attack at Australia’s Bondi Beach, calling it a ‘tragic and inhuman act’ and asserting that such violence has no place in Islam.

“No amount of condemnation is enough for this incident. Innocent people have been killed. The killers were devils, but the one who tried to save them was a Muslim. Islam is the name of saving lives, not taking them,” Ilyasi said, stressing that extremism must be confronted directly. He also warned against the growing misuse of religion for violence, saying, “Today, radicalisation is happening in the name of Islam, and terrorist organisations are operating in the name of Islam. So now the time has come to end radicalisation, to eradicate terrorism completely.”

The Chief Imam announced that special prayers will be held across India to honour the victims. “As the Chief Imam, on behalf of all the 5.5 lakh mosques in India, on the coming Friday, we will pray for the peace of the souls of the innocent people who were killed. Humanity is our greatest religion,” he said.

What Happened at Bondi Beach?

Australian authorities have confirmed that the death toll has risen to 16, with at least 40 injured people hospitalised, including two police officers and four children. The attack took place on Sunday evening around 6:30 PM (local time) during Chanukah event, a gathering marking the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

Two gunmen, a father-son duo, opened fire continuously on the crowd. One gunman, who was captured first by a brave civilian, was shot dead by police at the scene, while the second was arrested and is in critical condition at the hospital. Among those killed are a 12-year-old girl, a 10-year-old child, a rabbi who was a father of five, and a Holocaust survivor who, according to reports, was killed while shielding his wife from gunfire. Victims ranged in age from 10 to 87.

A witness alleged that the attackers were shooting continuously and claimed police did not fire back for nearly 20 minutes.

New South Wales Police said the Bondi Beach area remains sealed, aerial activity has been restricted, and forensic examination is underway. Explosive devices found in a nearby vehicle were safely secured and removed, including confirmation that a third IED was recovered from the crime scene.

Authorities have officially declared the shooting a terrorist act and described it as a targeted act of antisemitism against Jewish Australians. New South Wales Police said that the Bondi Beach area remains sealed, aerial activity has been restricted, and forensic examination is underway. Explosive devices found in a car, which was used by the shooters, were safely secured and removed, including confirmation that a third IED was recovered from the crime scene.

'Act of Pure Evil': Australian PM

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the shooting as an ‘act of terrorism’, and ‘a targeted act of antisemitism’.

“What we saw yesterday was an act of pure evil, an act of antisemitism, an act of terrorism on our shores, in an iconic Australian location, Bondi Beach, that's associated with joy, associated with families gathering, associated with celebrations and it is forever tarnished by what has occurred last evening. This was an attack deliberately targeted at the Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah, which of course should be a joyous celebration and the Jewish community are hurting today. Today all Australians wrap our arms around them and say 'we stand with you.' We will do whatever is necessary to stamp out antisemitism. It is a scourge and we'll eradicate it together,” he said. PM Albanese further signalled plans to tighten gun laws, including time limits on licences.

Heroic Act by a Bystander

Amid the horror, 43-year-old Ahmed al Ahmed, a Sydney resident, was hailed as a Hero after he wrestled a rifle from one of the attackers. He was shot twice in the arm and hand and is currently undergoing treatment after surgery.

His proud father, Mohamed Fateh Al Ahmed, called his son a Hero and said that he acted on instinct to save lives. “Thank God. When he did what he did, he wasn’t thinking at all about the background of the people he’s saving, the people dying in the street. He doesn’t discriminate between one nationality and another, especially here in Australia there’s no difference between one citizen and another. He has an Australian citizenship, and thank God he defended the innocent people," he said, adding that leaders worldwide, including the Australian Prime Minister and even former US President Donald Trump, praised his bravery.

Hailing his bravery, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday said, “We'll dedicate every single resource that is required in responding to this. To the brave responders, first responders, and ordinary citizens who acted yesterday, thank you for what you do. People rushing towards danger to show the best of the Australian character, that's who we are, people who stand up for our values.”

Pakistan Link and ISIS Angle Under Probe

Investigators have identified both the gunmen as 50-year-old Sajid Akram and 24-year-old Naveed Akram, originally from Lahore, Pakistan. Naveed Akram came under police radar six years ago in 2019 for his links to a Sydney-based ISIS cell, and Australian intelligence agencies had examined his suspected ISIS connections. Although the police back then didn't consider him an ‘immediate threat’.

Naveed's 50-year-old father, who held a recreational hunting licence, was killed at the scene. As per the police, both had joined ISIS before the attack.