Published 16:17 IST, November 26th 2024
Islamabad Lockdown LIVE: Protesters Breach Heavy Bandobast, Situation Tense
Pakistan plunged into chaos on Tuesday as thousands of supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan stormed into Islamabad.
Pakistan Violence: Imran Khan's PTI supporters rally towards Islamabad, leading to clashes with police at D-Chowk. Tensions rise amid protests against the government and army. Six people, including four paramilitary personnel and two policemen, were killed, and over 100 security personnel were injured.
The unrest spiraled out of control, forcing the government to deploy the army in Islamabad with “shoot at sight” orders, according to state-run media. The protests, led by supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, began on Monday and quickly escalated as demonstrators demanded the release of the ex-premier.
Thousands of Khan's supporters defied government attempts to suppress the demonstrations and entered Islamabad in large numbers. Authorities had earlier launched a crackdown, arresting hundreds of protesters in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces in an effort to stifle the nationwide agitation.
The unrest disrupted daily life in many areas. Schools in Islamabad and Rawalpindi were shut down on Monday and Tuesday as a precaution. Public transport between cities was also suspended, leaving many stranded.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government continues to face criticism for its handling of the situation, as the protests show no signs of subsiding. The demonstrations highlight the deep political divide in Pakistan, with Khan's arrest fueling anger among his loyal supporters.
Tear gas being used to disperse the protesters
Pakistan protests: According to media reports, tear gas and automatic fire is being used by the rangers to disperse the protesters.
16:05 IST, November 26th 2024
PTI protesters reached D Chowk
Imran Khan's PTI supporters rallied towards Islamabad, leading to clashes with police at D-Chowk.
15:42 IST, November 26th 2024
IHRF condemns violence in Pakistan
The International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) condemned the violence in Pakistan stating, “We condemn the brutal use of force by the Pakistani state against peaceful protesters. Reports of extrajudicial abductions, political victimization, and transnational repression by the authoritarian regime in Pakistan continue to attract global attention. We urge the international community to respond to the military junta supported regime in Pakistan, which has come to power through an alleged massively rigged election. The U.S. House Resolution 901 ( H.Res.901 - Expressing support for democracy and human rights in Pakistan) calls for an independent inquiry into these elections. The current violent repression of unarmed protesters in Islamabad, along with the ongoing incarceration of former Prime Minister Imran Khan—who remains the most popular leader in the country—is unjustified. Officials in the Pakistani regime who are complicit in these acts of fascism must be held accountable. We call upon the Pakistani government to respect the human rights of its citizens.”
15:05 IST, November 26th 2024
Paramilitary force prepares to move to D-chowk as protest march continues
Paramilitary force prepares to move to D-chowk as protest march continues
15:00 IST, November 26th 2024
Pak PM Shehbaz condemns 'attack by protesters' that left 4 dead
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday condemned a “terrorist attack” in Kalat, stating that such cowardly acts cannot deter the country’s resolve.
In a post on X today, premier Shehbaz — while condemning the latest attack — sent his “heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families”.
He said that immediate action would be taken against the perpetrators of the attack, Dawn reported.
14:59 IST, November 26th 2024
State media says army deployed under Article 245 to handle “miscreants”
The Pakistani government has called in the military to handle the unrest during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests in Islamabad, with the Ministry of Interior issuing an official notification.
According to Pakistani daily Dawn, the military has been summoned under Article 245 of the constitution, and it has been made clear that those breaking the law would face strict actions.
14:57 IST, November 26th 2024