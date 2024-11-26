Islamabad Lockdown LIVE: Protesters Breach Heavy Bandobast, Situation Tense | Image: X

Pakistan Violence: Imran Khan's PTI supporters rally towards Islamabad, leading to clashes with police at D-Chowk. Tensions rise amid protests against the government and army. Six people, including four paramilitary personnel and two policemen, were killed, and over 100 security personnel were injured.

The unrest spiraled out of control, forcing the government to deploy the army in Islamabad with “shoot at sight” orders, according to state-run media. The protests, led by supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, began on Monday and quickly escalated as demonstrators demanded the release of the ex-premier.