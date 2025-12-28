'Isolated Criminal Acts': Bangladesh Downplays India's Concerns Over Attacks on Minorities

Dhaka, Bangladesh: Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday "rejected" India's concerns over attacks on minorities in the country, claiming that the statements made by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) do not reflect the ground reality.

The response came after India raised concerns following reports of violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

"Our attention has been drawn to the recent comments made by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India regarding the situation of the minority communities in Bangladesh. His comments do not reflect the facts. The Government of Bangladesh categorically rejects any inaccurate, exaggerated, or motivated narratives that misrepresent Bangladesh's longstanding tradition of communal harmony," the statement from the Bangladesh foreign ministry read.

The Ministry further alleged that criminal incidents were being selectively portrayed as targeted persecution of minorities.

"With much regret, we note that there are systematic attempts to portray the isolated incidents of criminal acts as systemic persecution of the Hindus and maliciously used to propagate anti-Bangladesh sentiments in different parts of India. We observe a selective and unfair bias in certain quarters, where isolated incidents are amplified, misrepresented and propagated to incite common Indians against Bangladesh, its diplomatic missions and other establishments in India," the statement added.

Referring to a recent killing cited by India, Bangladesh said the individual involved was a criminal and that the incident was not related to minority persecution.

"One of the individuals cited by the MEA spokesperson was a listed criminal whose unfortunate death happened when he was committing extortion with his Muslim accomplice, who was later arrested. To portray this criminal act in the lens of minority treatment is not factual but misleading. Bangladesh calls upon different quarters in India to refrain from spreading misleading narratives that undermines the spirit of good-neighborly relations and mutual trust," the statement said.

India, meanwhile, on Thursday reiterated its support for free, fair, inclusive and participatory elections in Bangladesh, amid political developments in the country following the return of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Tarique Rahman to Dhaka after 17 years and the ban on Sheikh Hasina's Awami League.

Addressing the issue at the weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal outlined New Delhi's broader approach towards Bangladesh, stressing the importance India attaches to its relationship with the Bangladeshi people.