Israel announces "renewed enforcement" of ceasefire after conducting strikes in Gaza

Tel Aviv, Israel: Israel on Wednesday declared a "renewed enforcement" of the Gaza ceasefire, hours after carrying out a series of airstrikes that killed 91 Palestinians, including at least 24 children, as reported by Al Jazeera, in an alleged retaliation for the killing of an Israeli soldier and violations by Hamas.

In a statement shared on X, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that the strikes were carried out under directives from the political leadership, particularly from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and targeted dozens of "terror sites" and Hamas operatives.

"In accordance with the directive of the political echelon, and following a series of strikes, in which dozens of terror targets and terrorists were struck, the IDF has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire in response to Hamas' violations," the IDF said.

According to a statement issued by the Israel PMO on Tuesday, Netanyahu instructed his military to "immediately carry out forceful strikes in the Gaza Strip."

"Following security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu has directed the military to immediately carry out forceful strikes in the Gaza Strip," the Israeli PMO stated.

The IDF also added that, in coordination with the Israel Security Agency (ISA), it had targeted 30 Hamas terrorists holding command positions within the organisation.

"As part of the strikes, the IDF and ISA struck 30 terrorists holding command positions within the terrorist organisations operating in Gaza. The IDF will continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement and will respond firmly to any violation of it," the statement added.

As reported by CNN, a military official said that Hamas militants attacked Israeli forces east of the so-called yellow line, which demarcates the Israeli-occupied part of Gaza from the rest of the enclave.

The troops stationed in the Rafah area reportedly came under rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) and sniper fire, CNN reported.

Following the assault, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned that Hamas would pay a "heavy price" for targeting Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) personnel.

"Israel will respond with great force," Katz said.

Israel has also accused Hamas of misidentifying the remains of the most recently returned captive, which were of an abductee whose body was recovered two years ago.

Netanyahu said he's deciding on next steps after Hamas returned the remains of a previously recovered captive, as per Al Jazeera.

Hamas condemned what it described as a "criminal bombardment" by Israel, alleging that it violated the ongoing ceasefire agreement. The group denied responsibility for the attack on Israeli troops but reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the truce, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump asserted that nothing would undermine the fragile Gaza ceasefire he brokered a few weeks ago, even after Israel launched deadly airstrikes in the enclave.

Speaking to reporters during a gaggle aboard Air Force One, Trump justified Israel's retaliation, stating that Israel should "hit back".

"They killed an Israeli soldier. So, the Israelis hit back, and they should hit back. When that happens they should hit," the US President said during the gaggle en route to South Korea.

Pressed on whether the Israeli action risked undermining the ceasefire, Trump replied flatly, noting that "Nothing is going to jeopardise that."

He sought to minimise Hamas's role in any broader peace process, calling the group "a very small part of peace in the Middle East" and warning that its members would face severe consequences if they failed to comply with ceasefire terms.