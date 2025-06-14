Israeli Military Apologises After Map Shows J&K as Part of Pakistan, Sparks Outrage

New Delhi: While calling Iran a "global threat," the Israeli military sparked a diplomatic row by displaying a map that showed India’s Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan. The controversial map was shared by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) during a presentation on Iran's missile range, and drew immediate backlash from Indian social media users.

The incident comes amid a high-stakes conflict between Iran and Israel. After Israel launched precision strikes on Iranian nuclear bases and killed top military leaders, Iran retaliated with a barrage of over 100 missiles targeting Tel Aviv.

To show Iran’s threat to other countries, the IDF posted a map claiming that Iranian missiles could reach up to 2000 km. The map included countries across West Asia and South Asia. But the map wrongly showed Jammu and Kashmir outside Indian territory.triggering furious reactions from Indian citizens online.

Massive Backlash from Indian

Soon after the map was published, Indians on social media slammed Israel for disrespecting India's territorial integrity. The outrage prompted the IDF to issue an immediate apology, acknowledging the mistake. In a statement, the IDF said the map “fails to precisely depict borders” and apologised “for any offence caused by the image.”

One user commented, "Now you understand why India remains neutral. In diplomacy, no one’s really your friend."

Another user demanded, "Map of India is wrong!"

A third wrote, "Use the correct map of India."

A fourth user posted, "Edit your post with the correct India map or delete the post, instead of apologising umpteen times to everyone pointing out this phenomenal blunder."

A fifth user reminded the IDF, "Why is it that you always post incorrect maps showing wrong Indian borders, get backlash, apologise, and then repeat the same mistake again?"

Not the First Time Israel Showed Wrong Map of India