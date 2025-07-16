Israel-Backed Aid Group Says 20 Killed at Gaza Distribution Site, Mostly in Stampede | Image: X

TEL AVIV, Israel: An Israeli-backed American organization running an aid program in the Gaza Strip said on Wednesday that 20 Palestinians were killed near one of its distribution sites.

According to the Gaza Humanitarian Fund, 19 people died in a stampede and one person was fatally stabbed during violence near a distribution hub in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

The organization, which rarely acknowledges problems at its distribution sites, accused Hamas of spreading misinformation and fomenting panic that led to the chaos. However, it did not provide evidence to support these claims.

Meanwhile, hospital officials in Gaza reported that Israeli strikes killed 22 others, including 11 children.