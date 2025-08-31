Israel Confirms Death Of Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida In Gaza Airstrike

Tel Aviv: Israel on Sunday confirmed the death of Hamas spokesperson Hudayfa Samir Abdallah al-Kahlout, better known as Abu Obeida, who was killed in a Gaza City airstrike on Saturday.

"Hamas terror spokesperson Abu Obeida was eliminated in Gaza and sent to meet all the liquidated members of the axis of evil from Iran, Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen at the bottom of hell," tweeted Defense Minister Israel Katz.

"Soon, with the intensification of the campaign in Gaza, many more of his criminal partners--Hamas murderers and rapists--will join him there," Katz added.

Earlier in the day at the weekly government meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "I hope he is no longer with us, but I notice that there is no one to address this question on the Hamas side."

Abu Obeida had long been the prominent voice of Hamas, delivering the group's statements and fueling its psychological campaigns since 2006. On Friday evening, he issued his last statement, warning that Israel's planned assault on Gaza City would put hostages at the same risk as Hamas fighters themselves.

Palestinian reports said Hamas gunmen prevented people from approaching the building where Abu Obeida was killed.