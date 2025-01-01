Israel Confirms Killing of Top Hamas Commander Abd al-Hadi Sabah Who Led Oct 7 Attack

The IDF added in its statement that Nukhba Platoon commander in Hamas' Western Khan Yunis Battalion was eliminated in the Khan Yunis area of southern Gaza.

"Abd al-Hadi Sabah, a Nukhba Platoon Commander in the Western Khan Yunis Battalion was eliminated in an intelligence-based IDF and ISA strike," the IDF wrote on X.

They also added," Abd al-Hadi Sabah--who operated from a shelter in the Humanitarian Area in Khan Yunis--was one of the leaders of the infiltration into Kibbutz Nir Oz during the murderous October 7 Massacre. Sabah also led and advanced numerous terrorist attacks against IDF troops throughout the current war. The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against all of the terrorists who took part in the murderous October 7 Massacre."

Earlier, the IDF reported that its units, working with the Shin Bet (Israel's General Security Service), eliminated 14 Hamas terrorists, six of whom had participated in the October 7 massacre. These operations were carried out as part of the IDF's 162nd "Steel" Division's ongoing activity in the Gaza Strip.

As part of the joint activity of the IDF and Shin Bet to locate and eliminate terrorists who took part in the October 7 attack, the 162nd Division operated in the areas of Jabalia and Beit Lahia.