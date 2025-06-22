Israel Defense Forces Reveal Explosive Evidence Of Quds Force Commander's Secret Hamas Ties

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has uncovered shocking evidence, claiming a strong connection between Saeed Izadi, a Quds Force commander, and Hamas' military wing. The IDF has released documents detailing correspondence between Mohammed Sinwar and Saeed Izadi, which expose an evil plot to facilitate the transfer of weapons to Hamas. Amid the escalating conflict with Iran, the IDF's latest released documents have led many to raise questions regarding Iran's claims and the reality that lies in the background. Notably, Quds Force commander Saeed Izadi was reportedly eliminated during the Israeli strike.

Meanwhile, Israel's military said that the country is preparing for a prolonged campaign against Iran. On the other hand, Iran's foreign minister warned that US military involvement in the conflict “would be very, very dangerous for everyone”. Iran's warning came up amid escalating tensions between the two nations, with the US warning of the dangers of military involvement.

In the meantime, Israel's military has confirmed that it struck an Iranian nuclear research facility overnight, killing three senior Iranian commanders in targeted attacks. The facility, located in Isfahan, was damaged in the attack, which was confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency. The target was a centrifuge production site, Israel's military said. In response to the attack, Iran launched drones and missiles at Israel, but there were no reports of any major damage. An Israeli military official estimated that Israel's military has taken out more than 50% of Iran's launchers, making it harder for them to fire towards Israel.

What Were ‘Tufan’ Projects

Meanwhile, in the wake of the documents revealed by the Israeli forces, the correspondence revealed that Izadi and Sinwar were working on the 'Tufan 1' project, a plan to transfer weapons valued at around $21 million to Hamas. The two were also planning to advance the ‘Tufan 2’ project, which aimed to transfer weapons worth around $25 million to the organisation. These projects were part of a larger effort by Izadi to support Hamas' activities against Israel.

The IDF's investigation has revealed that Izadi has been transferring weapons to Hamas for years, to support the organisation's activities. Despite Israeli efforts to disrupt these activities, Izadi continued to attempt to supply Hamas with arms, even in recent months.

As per Israeli forces, the documents uncovered by the IDF provided evidence of the strong ties between Saeed Izadi and Hamas' military wing. The correspondence between Izadi and Sinwar showed a clear intent to support and advance Hamas' activities. The IDF's findings showcased the threat posed by the Quds Force and its commanders, who are willing to go to great lengths to support these organisations.

Iranian Military Base Hit, 6 Personnel Killed

Amid escalating conflict in the Middle East, an Israeli strike targeted Iran's Najafabad military base on Saturday morning, resulting in the killing of at least six personnel of the IRGC. According to reports, the Israeli forces attacked the Najafabad military base located just outside Isfahan. The six personnel killed in the attack were from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the army.

As per reports, the Najafabad base, situated around 280 miles south of Tehran, was hit in a precise and coordinated attack. The Israeli military's involvement in the strike has not been officially confirmed, but the incident bears the hallmarks of Israeli operations in the region. The attack occurred during the early hours of the morning, catching the Iranian military off guard.

The six personnel killed in the strike were part of Iran's elite IRGC and army units, according to a local media report. The attack has dealt a massive blow to Iran's military capabilities, and the country's leadership is likely to face intense pressure to respond. The extent of the damage to the military base is still being assessed, but initial reports suggest that the strike was highly effective.