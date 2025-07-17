Israel Eliminates Several Terrorists And Hamas Operatives Involved in Brutal October 7 Massacre

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and Israel Security Agency (ISA) have eliminated several Hamas terrorists who participated in the brutal October 7, 2023 attack. Among those neutralised was Iyad Nasr, Deputy Commander of Hamas’ Jabaliya Battalion, who infiltrated Israel during the massacre and continued to direct attacks against IDF troops throughout the war.

Also killed were two additional operatives who infiltrated Israel and took part in the October 7 assault:

Hasan Mahmoud Muhammad Mar‘i, Commander of Hamas’ Central Jabaliya Company

Muhammad Zaki Shamadeh Hamad, Deputy Company Commander of Hamas’ Beit Hanoun Battalion

According to the IDF, these individuals were actively involved in orchestrating and executing terrorist operations against Israeli forces.

The military emphasised that it will continue targeting those responsible for the October 7 massacre.

Earlier today, IDF informed that they have eliminated a Naval Commander in Hezbollah's Radwan Force, Hassan Ahmad Sabra, in the area of Kfour in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, another Hezbollah terrorist involved in efforts to reestablish terror infrastructure in the Al-Naqoura area in southern Lebanon was struck and eliminated.

These terrorists’ actions constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

Prior to that, on July 16, the Israeli Defence Forces struck the entrance of the Syrian regime's military headquarters in the area of Damascus in Syria.

In another security operation, the IDF dismantled a 3.5 km long underground tunnel route, that included several tunnel hideouts in Khan Yunis region.