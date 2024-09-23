Published 20:55 IST, September 23rd 2024
'Vacate Beqaa Valley In Two Hours': Israel's Ultimatum To Civilians In Lebanon
Israel has given a 2-hour ultimatum to the residents of Bekaa to vacate the city as it plans to launch a major offensive targeting Hezbollah's ammunition sites.
Cars sit in traffic as people flee the southern villages amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes. | Image: AP
19:02 IST, September 23rd 2024