Explosions Near Iran’s Isfahan Nuclear Site, Israel Behind Strikes; Say Media Reports

Iran-Israel Conflict Updates: Tensions between Israel and Iran are rising sharply after explosions were reported on Friday in Iran's central city of Isfahan, where one of the country’s major nuclear facilities is located. Iranian state media confirmed the blasts and claimed that Israel had targeted the nuclear site. However, officials said there was no leakage of radioactive material.

The reported strike is part of a broader Israeli campaign, which, according to Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, is aimed at hitting Iran's missile and nuclear programme. Along with Isfahan, Israeli fighter jets also struck near the heavy-water research reactor in Khondab, another key site in Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

Top IRGC Official Linked to Hamas Funding Killed in Israeli Airstrike

In a significant development, Israel announced that it had killed Saeed Izadi, the head of the Palestinian Division in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force. He was reportedly targeted in an Israeli airstrike on an apartment in the city of Qom. Defense Minister Katz said Izadi was directly involved in arming and funding Hamas before the October 7 attacks on Israel.

Calling it a "major success" for Israeli intelligence and the Air Force, Katz said, "Justice for the murdered and the hostages. Israel’s long arm will reach all its enemies."

Earlier this year, Israel released a document suggesting that Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Muhammad Deif had requested $500 million from Iran in 2021 to support plans to invade Israel. According to Israel, the request was accepted by Izadi, who promised that Iran would continue funding Hamas despite its internal economic crisis.

Meanwhile, Iran confirmed that a drone had entered Israeli airspace and crashed in an open area in the Golan Heights. There were no injuries.