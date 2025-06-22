Breaking: Iran Launches Missiles At Israel

Israel-Iran Conflict: As the Israel-Iran war rages on, US has joined in on the strikes committing to dismantle Iran's nuclear capacity. The Trump administration targeted three nuclear sites in Iran using B-2 bombers on Saturday. These three sites were said to be the key nuclear infrastructure of Iran - Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Now, Iran has retaliated with a fresh wave to missiles on Israel.

As per Israeli media about 25 missiles were launched by Iran in its latest attack. Alerts were activated in numerous areas across the country following the detection of missiles launched by Iran.

As the Air Force operates to intercept and strike to neutralize the threat, major blasts were heard in Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Jerusalem.

Conflict Escalates