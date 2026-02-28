Updated 28 February 2026 at 13:17 IST
Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Israel Launches Attack Against Iran, Airspace Shit, State of Emergency Across Country
Israel has launched a preventive missile attack against Iran on Saturday, as reported by TPS. Citizens have been advised to seek shelter as the IDF said that sirens were sounded across the nation as a proactive alert for the possibility of missiles being launched towards the country.
- World News
- 2 min read
Israel has launched a pre-emptive military strike on Iran, marking one of the most significant escalations in years between the two countries. Israeli authorities say the attack is aimed at neutralizing “threats to the state” and have declared a state of emergency nationwide. Explosions have been reported in Tehran, with sirens sounded across multiple regions.
Israel has closed its airspace and warned citizens to prepare for potential retaliation. The United States is reportedly closely coordinating with Israel, with aircraft carriers and additional military assets near the region.
28 February 2026 at 13:17 IST
US Participating In Israeli Strikes Against Iran: Sources
Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: The United States is participating in the Israeli strikes against Iran, according to a US official and a person familiar with the operation, who spoke on condition of anonymity to detail sensitive military operations.
28 February 2026 at 13:16 IST
Israeli Strike Hits Area Near Offices Of Supreme Leader Khamenei
Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Apparent strike in Iran's capital, Tehran, happened near offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Advertisement
28 February 2026 at 13:14 IST
Israel Names Attack On Iran As ‘Roar of the Lion’
Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: As Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran on Saturday, the operation is being called ‘Roar of the Lion’, according to Israeli officials.
28 February 2026 at 13:11 IST
Iran Shuts Airspace, Internet Disrupted Across Country
Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Following the Israeli strikes on Tehran, Iran has shut its airspace, while the internet services have also been disrupted.
Advertisement
28 February 2026 at 13:03 IST
Israel Attacks Iran LIVE: Israel Launches 'Preventive Stricks' on Iran, Says Defence Minister
Israel Attacks Iran LIVE: Israel has launched a preventative missile attack against Iran, the Israeli defence minister said. Israel’s military said it had protectively sounded air raid sirens in areas across the country “to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward Israel” in retaliation.
28 February 2026 at 12:58 IST
Israel Attacks Iran LIVE: Indian Embassy in Israel advises nationals to remain cautious
Israel Attacks Iran LIVE: The Indian Embassy in Israel has urged nationals to exercise caution and remain vigilant due to the security situation, advising adherence to safety guidelines and instructions from Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command for their safety.
Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 28 February 2026 at 13:07 IST