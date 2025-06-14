Any Country That Attempts to Defend...’: Iran Threatens to Strike Regional Bases of Countries Defending Israel After US Shoots Down Missiles | Image: AP

Tel Aviv: A senior Iranian official told CNN that Tehran would intensify its military operations if any country, including the United States, defends Israel. He warned that regional bases of such countries would become Iran's new targets. “Any country that attempts to defend the regime against Iran’s operations will…see its regional bases and positions become new targets,” he said.

This statement came shortly after the US military confirmed it had helped intercept Iranian missiles aimed at Israel. Two American officials, speaking to Reuters on Friday, said the interceptions were carried out using ground-based defense systems. No fighter jets or naval ships were used at that stage.

US Confirms Interception, Issues Warning to Iran

The US military has nearly 40,000 troops stationed in the Middle East, with access to advanced air defense systems, aircraft, and naval vessels. This is not the first time the US has assisted Israel during Iranian missile attacks; in the past, American jets and warships have also been deployed.

Speaking at an emergency UN Security Council meeting, US representative McCoy Pitt defended Israel’s actions, calling them an act of self-defence. “Every sovereign nation has the right to defend itself, and Israel is no exception,” Pitt said. He confirmed that the US was informed in advance but was not militarily involved in the Israeli strikes.

He issued a clear warning to Tehran: “Let me be crystal clear, no government, proxy, or independent actor should target American citizens, American bases, or other American infrastructure in the region. The consequences for Iran would be dire.”

Israel's Strike on Iran Sparks Retaliation

On Friday, Israel carried out a major airstrike on Iranian soil that killed several top military officials, including Major General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to Iranian media.

The attack triggered a strong response from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who vowed “severe punishment.” The Iranian military later posted on X, promising “blood for blood.”

In retaliation, Iran launched over 100 missiles toward various locations in Tel Aviv. According to Iranian sources, one missile struck a nuclear research facility in southern Tel Aviv. At least 34 people were killed in the attack.

Iran also claimed that Israel had earlier targeted its own nuclear facility in Dimona. Iran’s UN envoy stated that the Israeli strikes had killed 78 people and injured over 320, most of them civilians, including scientists and military leaders.

France Publicly Backs Israel