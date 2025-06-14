Israel-Iran Tensions LIVE: Iranian Missile Strikes Tel Aviv Nuclear Research Centre Amid Attacks on Key Israeli Targets

Israel-Iran Tensions LIVE: Tensions between Israel and Iran have reached a dangerous level after a wave of missile and drone attacks shook several cities in Israel, especially Tel Aviv, on Saturday. The attacks came just hours after Israel carried out airstrikes that reportedly killed top Iranian military leaders in Tehran.
The situation escalated late Friday night when Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Iran. These strikes reportedly targeted high-ranking commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and nuclear sites in Tehran. In response, Iran’s top leadership vowed revenge, calling the Israeli actions “criminal.”
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a stern warning, saying Iran would take strong action to punish Israel. "The Zionist regime will be made to regret this crime," he had said.
Around midnight, sirens began to ring across Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities. People rushed into bunkers and safe shelters as explosions were heard in several areas. Thick smoke filled the sky and panic spread among residents.
Iran reportedly launched more than 150 missiles and several drones towards Israel. At least one of the missiles struck a nuclear research centre in the southern part of Tel Aviv, as confirmed by both Iranian and Israeli media. Another major hit was reported at Ben Gurion International Airport, Israel’s main international airport.
Local news reports said that buildings were destroyed, store shelves were emptied, and people were running in fear after the strikes. Videos showed massive fireballs and black smoke rising from several parts of Tel Aviv.
Iranian state media also claimed that one of their missiles hit the Dimona nuclear facility in southern Israel. However, Israeli authorities have not yet confirmed this.
The missile and drone strikes are being seen as Iran's retaliation for Israel's earlier operation, which was named Operation Nation of Lions. That Israeli air campaign had targeted military and nuclear sites inside Iran.
As of now, the Israeli military is on high alert and air defence systems are active across the country. Flights have been suspended, and many public places in Tel Aviv remain shut.
The US military helped shoot down Iranian missiles headed toward Israel, two American officials confirmed on Friday. The interceptions were conducted using ground-based systems, with no deployment of fighter jets or warships so far, one official added on condition of anonymity.
The US maintains nearly 40,000 troops in the Middle East along with advanced air defense systems, aircraft, and naval assets. This is not the first time the US has assisted in defending Israel, during past Iranian attacks, American jets and Navy warships were also used to neutralize missile and drone threats.
In a phone call with Iran’s top diplomat Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani strongly condemned Israel’s recent attacks on Iran. The Qatari leader offered condolences over the deaths of Iranian commanders, scientists, and civilians, calling the strikes a violation of Iran’s sovereignty and a threat to regional stability. He reaffirmed Qatar’s support for Iran during what he called a “critical and sensitive time.”