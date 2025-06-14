Israel-Iran Tensions LIVE: Iranian Missile Strikes Tel Aviv Nuclear Research Centre Amid Attacks on Key Israeli Targets

Israel-Iran Tension LIVE Updates | Image: Republic

Israel-Iran Tensions LIVE: Tensions between Israel and Iran have reached a dangerous level after a wave of missile and drone attacks shook several cities in Israel, especially Tel Aviv, on Saturday. The attacks came just hours after Israel carried out airstrikes that reportedly killed top Iranian military leaders in Tehran.

What Triggered the Attacks?

The situation escalated late Friday night when Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Iran. These strikes reportedly targeted high-ranking commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and nuclear sites in Tehran. In response, Iran’s top leadership vowed revenge, calling the Israeli actions “criminal.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a stern warning, saying Iran would take strong action to punish Israel. "The Zionist regime will be made to regret this crime," he had said.

What Happened in Tel Aviv?

Around midnight, sirens began to ring across Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities. People rushed into bunkers and safe shelters as explosions were heard in several areas. Thick smoke filled the sky and panic spread among residents.

Iran reportedly launched more than 150 missiles and several drones towards Israel. At least one of the missiles struck a nuclear research centre in the southern part of Tel Aviv, as confirmed by both Iranian and Israeli media. Another major hit was reported at Ben Gurion International Airport, Israel’s main international airport.

Local news reports said that buildings were destroyed, store shelves were emptied, and people were running in fear after the strikes. Videos showed massive fireballs and black smoke rising from several parts of Tel Aviv.