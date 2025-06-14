Republic World
  • Israel-Iran Tensions LIVE: Iranian Missile Strikes Tel Aviv Nuclear Research Centre Amid Attacks on Key Israeli Targets
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 14 June 2025 at 07:21 IST

Israel-Iran Tensions LIVE: Iranian Missile Strikes Tel Aviv Nuclear Research Centre Amid Attacks on Key Israeli Targets

Tensions escalated sharply after Israeli airstrikes in Tehran killed 78 people, mostly civilians, and injured over 320, according to Iran’s UN envoy. In retaliation, Iran launched “Operation True Promise,” firing missiles at Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, which killed one person and left at least 34 injured.

Reported by: Aditi Pandey
Israel-Iran Tension LIVE Updates
Israel-Iran Tension LIVE Updates | Image: Republic

Israel-Iran Tensions LIVE: Tensions between Israel and Iran have reached a dangerous level after a wave of missile and drone attacks shook several cities in Israel, especially Tel Aviv, on Saturday. The attacks came just hours after Israel carried out airstrikes that reportedly killed top Iranian military leaders in Tehran.

What Triggered the Attacks?

The situation escalated late Friday night when Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Iran. These strikes reportedly targeted high-ranking commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and nuclear sites in Tehran. In response, Iran’s top leadership vowed revenge, calling the Israeli actions “criminal.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a stern warning, saying Iran would take strong action to punish Israel. "The Zionist regime will be made to regret this crime," he had said.

What Happened in Tel Aviv?

Around midnight, sirens began to ring across Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities. People rushed into bunkers and safe shelters as explosions were heard in several areas. Thick smoke filled the sky and panic spread among residents.

Iran reportedly launched more than 150 missiles and several drones towards Israel. At least one of the missiles struck a nuclear research centre in the southern part of Tel Aviv, as confirmed by both Iranian and Israeli media. Another major hit was reported at Ben Gurion International Airport, Israel’s main international airport.

Local news reports said that buildings were destroyed, store shelves were emptied, and people were running in fear after the strikes. Videos showed massive fireballs and black smoke rising from several parts of Tel Aviv.

 

 

Live Blog

Iran’s Claim about Dimona Nuclear Site

Iranian state media also claimed that one of their missiles hit the Dimona nuclear facility in southern Israel. However, Israeli authorities have not yet confirmed this.

The missile and drone strikes are being seen as Iran's retaliation for Israel's earlier operation, which was named Operation Nation of Lions. That Israeli air campaign had targeted military and nuclear sites inside Iran.

As of now, the Israeli military is on high alert and air defence systems are active across the country. Flights have been suspended, and many public places in Tel Aviv remain shut.

14 June 2025 at 07:16 IST

US Military Intercepts Iranian Missiles Targeting Israel, Confirms Officials

The US military helped shoot down Iranian missiles headed toward Israel, two American officials confirmed on Friday. The interceptions were conducted using ground-based systems, with no deployment of fighter jets or warships so far, one official added on condition of anonymity.

The US maintains nearly 40,000 troops in the Middle East along with advanced air defense systems, aircraft, and naval assets. This is not the first time the US has assisted in defending Israel, during past Iranian attacks, American jets and Navy warships were also used to neutralize missile and drone threats.

14 June 2025 at 07:15 IST

Fresh Wave of Iranian Missiles Strikes Tel Aviv Targets

14 June 2025 at 07:13 IST

Qatar Condemns Israeli Strikes on Iran, Expresses Support in Call with Iranian FM

In a phone call with Iran’s top diplomat Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani strongly condemned Israel’s recent attacks on Iran. The Qatari leader offered condolences over the deaths of Iranian commanders, scientists, and civilians, calling the strikes a violation of Iran’s sovereignty and a threat to regional stability. He reaffirmed Qatar’s support for Iran during what he called a “critical and sensitive time.”

Published 14 June 2025 at 07:21 IST