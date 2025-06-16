Israel, Iran Exchange Fire for Third Night; Tehran Rejects Ceasefire Talks | LIVE | Image: Republic

Israel Iran War News LIVE updates: The exchange of missile and drone attacks between Israel and Iran entered its fourth consecutive day on Monday, with no indication of de-escalation.

Israel expanded its offensive over the weekend, targeting key sites in Iran, including the Iranian defence ministry headquarters in Tehran and locations it described as linked to Iran’s nuclear weapons program. It also claimed a strike on the world's largest gas field.

According to the Israeli military, new missiles were detected from Iran early Monday. In the last 24 hours, Iran launched multiple waves of drones and ballistic missiles.

Iran’s government reported 224 people killed since Friday, most of them civilians. Israel’s emergency services reported 14 Israeli deaths and around 400 injuries due to Iranian strikes.

In related developments, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during an interview with Fox News, claimed that Iran’s Islamic regime had planned to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump. Separately, a senior U.S. official told CNN that Trump had vetoed an Israeli plan to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after Israeli officials presented an opportunity.

Iran has reportedly told mediators from Qatar and Oman that it is not open to ceasefire negotiations while Israeli strikes continue.