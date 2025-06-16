Israel, Iran Exchange Fire for Third Night; Tehran Rejects Ceasefire Talks | LIVE

Israel Iran War News LIVE updates: The exchange of missile and drone attacks between Israel and Iran entered its fourth consecutive day on Monday, with no indication of de-escalation.
Israel expanded its offensive over the weekend, targeting key sites in Iran, including the Iranian defence ministry headquarters in Tehran and locations it described as linked to Iran’s nuclear weapons program. It also claimed a strike on the world's largest gas field.
According to the Israeli military, new missiles were detected from Iran early Monday. In the last 24 hours, Iran launched multiple waves of drones and ballistic missiles.
Iran’s government reported 224 people killed since Friday, most of them civilians. Israel’s emergency services reported 14 Israeli deaths and around 400 injuries due to Iranian strikes.
In related developments, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during an interview with Fox News, claimed that Iran’s Islamic regime had planned to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump. Separately, a senior U.S. official told CNN that Trump had vetoed an Israeli plan to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after Israeli officials presented an opportunity.
Iran has reportedly told mediators from Qatar and Oman that it is not open to ceasefire negotiations while Israeli strikes continue.
EU Calls for Negotiated Solution on Iran’s Nuclear Program Amid Escalating Israel-Iran Strikes
In a new statement, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that it has disrupted Israel's command and control systems, forcing parts of the Israeli defence system to engage against itself.
The IRGC warned that “more crushing and effective operations” will continue, targeting vital Israeli infrastructure, until what it called the “complete destruction of the Zionist regime.”
The statement comes amid ongoing missile exchanges between the two nations, with tensions showing no signs of easing.
According to a CNN report, US President Donald Trump vetoed an Israeli plan to kill Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. A senior US official said Israeli forces had an opportunity to strike, but Trump refused to authorize it.
Amid rising regional tensions, the US Embassy in Baghdad has warned American citizens against traveling to Iraq, citing increased risks of terror attacks on US-linked sites and individuals. A security alert has been issued for US citizens currently in the country.
US President Donald Trump stated that America will continue to stand by Israel amid ongoing conflict with Iran. He reaffirmed US support in Israel's right to defend itself against repeated Iranian missile attacks.
