Israel Is Half The Size Of Haryana And Mizoram, Would Have To Deal With Nuclear Iran: Israeli Ambassador

World News: In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar shared his assessment of Israel’s ongoing conflict with Iran.

According to Reuven Azar Israel, a nation half the size of Haryana or Mizoram, has been battling Iran’s nuclear ambitions and escalating military threats for quite a long time now.

Iran’s Nuclear Threat and Israel’s Response

Ambassador Azar revealed that Israel had intelligence indicating Iran was on the verge of assembling a nuclear weapon. This alarming development forced Israel to take decisive action, launching Operation Rising Lion, a preemptive strike targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

The operation also resulted in the elimination of key Iranian military commanders, including those overseeing Iran’s Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). However, Azar stressed that while Israel has weakened Iran’s military leadership, the effort remains ongoing.

Proxy Wars and Regional Instability

Azar shared how Israel fought against Iran’s ill will, referring to the network of proxy forces surrounding Israel.

The neighbouring country Iran has long been engaged in indirect warfare, supporting militant groups across the region to destabilise Israel.

Escalation and Second Round of Strikes

Following Iran’s retaliatory strike, Israel is now preparing for a second round of military action. Azar confirmed that Iran has begun firing ballistic missiles at us, further escalating tensions.

Reflecting on Israel’s history, Azar drew parallels to past existential threats, stating, “We suffered an attempt to annihilate us 80 years ago.” He shared insight on how Israel has long sought to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons through diplomatic pressure and sanctions.

However, he acknowledged that despite years of diplomatic efforts and economic sanctions, Israel has now reached a point where strict military action is necessary to counter Iran's growing nuclear and military threats.