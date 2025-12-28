Republic World
Updated 28 December 2025 at 16:08 IST

Israel: Jerusalem Police Officer Wounded In Car Ramming Attack

A police officer was slightly injured when a driver hit him with his car in the Atarot area in northern Jerusalem and fled the scene on foot.

Asian News International
Tel Aviv: The Israel Police reported that on Sunday morning, a police officer was slightly injured (according to medical sources) when a driver hit him with his car in the Atarot area in northern Jerusalem and fled the scene on foot. A large police force was called to the scene and is conducting searches for the suspect.

More information is awaited.

