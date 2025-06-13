Israel Strikes Iran's Nuclear Sites in 'Nation of Lions' Operation

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday confirmed that it has launched a full-scale aerial campaign targeting Iran’s nuclear program. The military operation, titled “Nation of Lions”, involves precision airstrikes on dozens of locations across Iran suspected to be linked to its nuclear activities and other military assets.

Iran’s Nuclear Threat Pushed Israel to Act, Says IDF

According to the IDF, this preemptive operation is aimed at neutralising what it called an “existential threat” from Iran. “Today, Iran is closer than ever to obtaining a nuclear weapon. Weapons of mass destruction in the hands of the Iranian regime are a threat to Israel and the world,” the statement read.

The Israeli Air Force has reportedly completed the first stage of the operation, carrying out strikes on numerous sensitive targets. These include military facilities and infrastructure associated with Iran’s nuclear development, spread across various regions in the country.

Netanyahu Says Operation Will Continue Until Objectives Are Met

Following the strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the military action would continue as long as needed. “This operation will continue for as many days as it takes,” Netanyahu said, reinforcing Israel’s resolve to act independently if necessary to ensure its security.

US Distances Itself From Airstrikes, Calls for Protection of Its Forces

Responding to the developments, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement clarifying that the United States was not involved in the military operation. “Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran, and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” he said.

Rubio confirmed that Israel had informed the U.S. in advance, citing self-defence as the reason behind the operation. He also issued a warning to Iran, stating, “Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel.”

US Embassy Staff Ordered to Shelter in Place

Due to the unfolding security situation, the U.S. Embassy in Israel has directed all its government employees and their family members to shelter in place until further notice. The move comes amid fears of Iranian retaliation or further escalations in the region.

Regional Tensions Reach Boiling Point

This marks one of the most direct confrontations between Israel and Iran in recent years. While Israel has previously carried out covert operations and strikes on Iranian assets in Syria and Lebanon, this open aerial campaign represents a major shift and could lead to a broader regional conflict.